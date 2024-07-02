Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. (“SARBV”) as the lead partner of the joint venture company Advanced Circular Materials Company, presents an opportunity for contractors to participate in the first Metals Circularity Project in KSA, to accelerate energy transition, achieve sustainability aspirations and drive circular investment in the Kingdom, and in alignment with the Aramco Namaat Industrial Investments Program initiative that aims to build national champions, create a robust industrial ecosystem and introduce unique job opportunities in line with Vision 2030. SARBV is inviting experienced EPC/EPCM contractors to express interest to participate in the execution of this pioneering project.

In this context, SARBV is making arrangements for the construction and operation of a world-class ‘Metals Reclamation Complex’ for the recovery and recycling of metals in Al-Jubail Industrial City, in Saudi Arabia. The first project of the Complex will process vanadium concentrate (VC) which is refinery waste to produce high-purity vanadium oxides as domestic resource. At nominal capacity, the plant will be processing 7,000 metric tons of vanadium concentrate per annum. The project to be setup at Jubail Industrial Area is concluding FEL 3 (FEED) phase and starting preparations for execution with target commissioning towards the end of 2026.

With above vision, SARBV seeks experienced contractors with a proven track record in large-scale industrial projects, preferably in the field of metals and recycling technologies and have established setup in the Kingdom to execute the project. In preparation for execution phase activities, SARBV plans to initiate a Pre-Qualification exercise for EPC/EPCM contractors, followed by an Invitation to Tender (ITT) to shortlisted candidates. SARBV is keen for competent contractors to get involved, who demonstrate strong HSSE management systems and safety track record, integrated Detailed Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Project Management Capabilities, successful track record of ongoing/completed projects of similar type & size in KSA, Experience in Metals & Mining, Petrochemical projects (global & middle east), and robust financial position to deliver on the contract.

Interested contractors are requested to access SAR BV website link: https://www.shell-amg.com/supercenter.html/ for further information about the Phase 1 Project, Prequalification steps and contact details. They are requested to confirm their interest in participation of the pre-qualification exercise no later than July 21 via email to: PT-Enquiry-KSA-Supercenter-Project@shell.com.

The email shall include the company profile, specific and full Legal/Contracting name of the entity that will participate in this exercise, location and addresses of the Office, details of any part owners, if the entity is not 100% owned by the main parent company, and key contacts for this Entity who will be the focal point for this exercise. For any queries or clarifications - please reach out to PT-Enquiry-KSA-Supercenter-Project@shell.com