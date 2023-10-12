Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a joint-venture partnership between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Mayo Clinic, has recently inaugurated its Radiation Therapy Department that is set to deliver progressive cancer care for patients in the UAE and the region.

Radiation therapy, also referred to as radiotherapy, is a type of cancer treatment that uses high-energy beams to destroy the DNA of cancer cells. One of the most widely used types of cancer treatments, radiation therapy can reduce and in some cases eliminate tumors – making it a vital and effective option to treat most types of cancer. It can also be used in conjunction with other treatments, such as chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, hormonal therapy, and surgery to yield the best outcomes and control symptoms of the disease.

Radiation therapy is a defining pillar of comprehensive cancer care. It is estimated that more than half of cancer patients worldwide need radiation therapy as part of their treatment plans at some point of their cancer journey. Globally, there are more than 18 million people diagnosed with cancer and the disease is associated with 9.6 million deaths per year. In the UAE, cancer is the third leading cause of death with breast cancer being the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the country.

Dr. Daniel Chamberlain, chair of Radiation Therapy Department at SSMC, commented on how the department’s launch will further advance SSMC’s position as a specialized hospital for oncological care and said: “SSMC is proud to be on a journey of continued growth to place patients’ needs first. Developed in partnership with Mayo Clinic, the Radiation Therapy Department will support SSMC in expanding its oncological offerings. The department will provide external beam radiation therapy in a definitive and palliative care setting while utilizing the latest technologies with the highest levels of precision and innovation.”

Dr. Chamberlain added: “The department will be led by a renowned multidisciplinary team of experts consisting of radiation oncologists, medical physicists, radiation technologists and oncology nurses to provide highly specialized, holistic and patient-centered care of the highest quality.”

In addition to being able to deliver 50 treatment sessions per day at full capacity, the radiation therapy department can provide the treatment using different techniques, including the Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Volume Modulated Arc Therapy, Conformal Radiation Therapy, Stereotactic Fractionated Radiotherapy (SBRT/SRT), Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), Total Body Irradiation (TBI), and Respiratory Managed Radiotherapy.

Among an extensive range of technological devices that provide extraordinary accuracy and benefits to patients, SSMC invested in the Varian TrueBeam linear accelerators, which are designed to treat tumors with high precision while minimizing the effect of radiation on critical parts of the body.

Reflecting on this important milestone, Dr. Naser Ammash, Chief Executive Officer, SSMC said: “As a hospital specialized in complex and serious care, boosting the provision of world-class care in oncology is a cornerstone of our mission and brings us closer to our goal of becoming a Destination Medical Center.” Dr. Ammash added: “Our newly opened Radiation Therapy Department is set to provide added convenience and bring expert cancer care closer to home for patients living in the UAE and the region. Our focus remains on delivering integrated and innovative care led with empathy and compassion to achieve the best outcomes.”

About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, and Mayo Clinic, a non-profit global leader in medical care, education and research headquartered in the United States of America. Established in 2019, SSMC is the largest tertiary hospital in the UAE and serves to elevate the provision of healthcare services in the nation under the mandate of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 46 specialties. A team of locally and internationally trained physicians and allied health staff work seamlessly together, which promotes comprehensive interdisciplinary learning, allowing SSMC to become a leading hub for integrated patient-centric medical services in the region.

As the region’s leading tertiary facility, SSMC has 742 patient beds, 18 operating theatres and includes a hybrid operating room, 26 neonatal intensive care units and the UAE’s largest pathology lab.

For more information on Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City or to book an appointment, visit https://ssmcabudhabi.ae/.

About SEHA

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 13 hospitals with 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 2 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients. SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 18,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news and Mayo Clinic Facts for more information about Mayo.

