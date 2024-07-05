The institute will offer world-class services to enhance cancer care in the country



Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has inaugurated the Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI) in Mohammed bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi. Launched by Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, BCI consolidates one of the largest cancer care networks in the UAE. Located within Burjeel Medical City, the institute aims to offer advanced cancer treatments for patients in the UAE and beyond.



Following the opening of the institute, H.E. Sheikh Nahyan said, “The UAE, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President (may God protect him), is committed to providing the best healthcare and medical services to all. Caring for cancer patients in the UAE is a top priority. We understand that the foundation of a prosperous society lies in the health and well-being of its people. We are committed to advancing medical knowledge and ensuring the highest standards of healthcare. Cancer care is one of the areas where we focus on early diagnosis and implementing the most effective treatments.”



H.E. Sheikh Nahyan stressed on the importance of sustaining the fight against cancer by addressing any delays in translating clinical discoveries and innovations into available treatments. According to him, medical access to these technologies and practices will increase public confidence in obtaining advanced diagnostic and treatment services.



H.E. Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the need for cooperation between multiple stakeholders in confronting a global challenge such as cancer. He added, “The facilities hosted by the UAE, such as the BCI, reflect our dedication to providing comprehensive and innovative care for cancer patients. Their unique vision includes not only treatment but also prevention, early detection, and patient education.”



The launch ceremony was attended by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Mr. John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Executive Board Member of Burjeel Holdings; Mr. Safeer Ahamed, Group COO of Burjeel Holdings; Ms. Aysha Al Mahri, Deputy CEO of Burjeel Medical City; a delegation from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH); medical staff; cancer survivors; and their families. The institute is headed by accomplished Emirati oncologist Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi.



A Leader in Cancer Care

BCI is the center of Burjeel’s cancer care network, which comprises facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, Sharjah, and Dubai. Annually, the network caters to over 5,000 oncology patients, performs more than 10,000 screenings, and conducts 10,000+ radiotherapy sessions with the expertise of over 50 specialists.



BCI’s dedicated tower offers state-of-the-art facilities across four floors, featuring private chemotherapy suites, specialty clinics, a dedicated breast cancer unit, and patient-centric facilities. It integrates chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgical oncology, stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), and stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) to offer a seamless experience for patients. The institute offers cutting-edge treatments such as targeted therapy, precision medicine, advanced surgical techniques, and state-of-the-art radiation therapy as well as AI-driven cancer diagnosis and management.



Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said, “The launch of BCI marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide world-class cancer care within the UAE. We are committed to ensuring that patients receive the best possible care, supported by advanced technology and research. We believe that BCI will transform cancer treatment and significantly improve patient outcomes.”



Integrating Diagnostics and Research

BCI incorporates advanced diagnostic capabilities through OncoHelix-CoLab to perform specialized tests locally and utilize technologies like Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Droplet Digital PCR, and Multi-color Flow Cytometry. This integration is expected to enhance diagnostic precision and efficiency, leading to improved patient outcomes.



BCI is also equipped to conduct high-quality clinical trials and translational research, fostering advancements in cancer understanding and treatment. Collaborations with international cancer research institutions and pharmaceutical companies are expected to pave the way for patients to access the latest innovations in cancer care.



Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO, Burjeel Cancer Institute, said, “BCI is a hub of hope, capable of offering comprehensive and holistic cancer care. By integrating advanced diagnostic tools and cutting-edge treatments under one roof, we aim to provide a seamless and patient-centric experience. Our focus is on enhancing the quality of life for our patients and their families.”



BCI will set up a medical education program to enhance oncology education, support research, and develop residency and fellowship programs in collaboration with local and global institutions. The Institute will also focus on community engagement through awareness campaigns, educational seminars, and cancer screening programs.



BCI is poised to transform cancer care in the UAE and the region, offering world-class treatment options that will attract international patients seeking advanced and comprehensive care.