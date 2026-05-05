Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) has announced the successful achievement of new international accreditations across its undergraduate degree programs, marking a significant milestone that reinforces its position as a leading maritime education and training institution in the UAE and the wider region.

The newly obtained accreditations cover the following academic programs:

Bachelors in Maritime Transport – accredited by the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), United Kingdom

Bachelors in Marine Engineering Technology – accredited by the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), United Kingdom

Bachelors in Maritime Logistics and Supply Chain Management – accredited by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), United Kingdom

Both IMarEST and CILT are globally recognized professional bodies. IMarEST brings together over 22,000 members across more than 120 countries and plays a key role in advancing professional standards in marine engineering and marine science. Meanwhile, CILT is a leading international organization in logistics, transport, and supply chain management, dedicated to enhancing professional practice through internationally recognized qualifications and expertise.

This achievement reflects the Academy’s commitment to delivering academic programs aligned with labor market needs and accredited to the highest international standards across maritime transport, engineering, and logistics.

Dr. Hashim Al Zaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy, said:

“This milestone marks a significant step in positioning Sharjah Maritime Academy as a regional center of excellence in maritime education. By aligning our programs with international standards, we are ensuring that our graduates are equipped to contribute effectively to the growth of the maritime and blue economy sectors in the UAE and globally.”

At the national level, SMA operates under the accreditation of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). The Academy recently renewed its institutional licence for four years, reaffirming its full compliance with UAE higher education standards, with all undergraduate programs remaining fully accredited at the national level.

In parallel, SMA continues to expand its role as a regional maritime training hub through its recognized status as an approved maritime training center. The Academy delivers internationally compliant, competency-based training programs aligned with global maritime standards, including its recognition as an approved training center by the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) and the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), providing specialized certification and training for seafarers and maritime professionals.

This milestone ensures that SMA graduates hold qualifications that are both nationally accredited and internationally recognized, strengthening their pathways toward professional certification and global employability, while reinforcing the Academy’s contribution to the development of the maritime and blue economy sectors in alignment with the global agenda led by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Sharjah Maritime Academy continues to play a strategic role in advancing maritime education, supporting national priorities, and preparing the next generation of maritime professionals to meet the evolving demands of the global maritime industry.

About Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA)

Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA), based in the strategic port city of Khorfakkan, is the UAE’s leading higher education institution dedicated to maritime studies, training, and research. SMA is committed to advancing excellence, innovation, and global standards in the maritime sector, offering CAA-accredited baccalaureate degrees in maritime education.

SMA ensures a world-class learning experience, with cutting-edge simulators, engineering workshops, and IMO-recognized certifications, students gain real-world expertise. The academy is regulated by the UAE Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy and accredited by the National Qualifications Centre (NQC).

SMA is fosters diversity and inclusion, with 37% female enrolment, notable among maritime institutions in the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.sma.ac.ae . Follow Sharjah Maritime on FB, IG, X, @sharjahmaritime Linkedin and YouTube: Sharjah Maritime Academy.