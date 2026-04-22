Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) discussed ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation with India’s private sector, identifying key opportunities to scale bilateral trade partnerships.

The discussions form part of SCCI’s efforts to reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading investment destination, strengthen UAE–India business connectivity, and support joint initiatives that enhance trade flows and investment growth between both markets.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received H.E. Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE, during a meeting at the Sharjah Chamber’s headquarters. The meeting was attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI; and Lalu Samuel, Chairman of the Indian Business and Professional Council, along with several officials from both sides.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to scale economic and commercial collaboration between Sharjah and India, leveraging the accelerating momentum of the UAE–India comprehensive strategic partnership.

Discussions highlighted Sharjah’s investment landscape, including opportunities for Indian companies to expand regionally, supported by competitive incentives and business-friendly frameworks designed to attract and retain investment.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that the meeting underscores the strong UAE–India strategic partnership and robust economic ties. He noted that it lays the foundation for a new phase of cooperation between the Sharjah Chamber and the Indian Embassy, aimed at advancing business interests and driving higher levels of bilateral trade and investment.

Al Owais emphasised Sharjah’s position as a key regional hub for Indian investment, supported by deep historical ties and expanding trade relations. He pointed to the growth in non-oil trade between the two countries, with UAE non-oil exports to India increasing by a record 75.2%, making India the UAE’s top export destination globally.

He added that trade missions organised by the Sharjah Chamber to India have unlocked new market opportunities for local companies, while Sharjah’s proactive strategies have driven the number of Indian companies registered with the Chamber to exceed 20,000, reflecting strong bilateral business engagement.

The Indian delegation underscored the strategic importance of strengthening economic ties with Sharjah, praising the emirate’s strategic economic position as a key international trade hub. They also highlighted the increasing relevance of Khorfakkan Port amid evolving regional dynamics.

The delegation affirmed their commitment to collaborating with the Sharjah Chamber to expand the footprint of Indian companies in the emirate and advance joint initiatives that strengthen bilateral economic partnership.

The meeting reviewed preparations for the Sharjah Chamber’s upcoming trade mission to India, set for June, and explored opportunities for strong Indian participation. These missions are positioned as key platforms for enhancing private sector collaboration, expanding investor networks, and facilitating direct business engagement between the two markets.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

+971 54 556 8608

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

+971567835363

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com