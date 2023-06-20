Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) celebrated the graduation of the 10th batch of children from the Little Chamber Nursery for the academic years 2022-2023 on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, the Assistant Director General for the Support Services Sector; and Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI, along with a host of employees and parents.

The ceremony opened with the UAE national anthem, followed by recitations from the Holy Quran and morning remembrances by the talented children of the nursery. A video showcasing the nursery's achievements and the creativity of its past graduates was also presented.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais stressed that the chamber is committed to providing ideal care for children and enhancing their skills through initiatives like the Little Chamber Nursery. "We look forward to nurturing future leaders through educational programs that instill a sense of loyalty to the homeland, develop personal and physical abilities, and encourage environmental respect."

For her part, Mona Sultan Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the SCCI’s Chairman, said that the celebration reflects the continuous success of the nursery, which, since its inception in 2013, has graduated more than 60 children. The nursery has earned several accolades, including the accreditation of being a child-friendly nursery, the application of the standards of the Sharjah Early Childhood Framework, and the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, among others. The nursery also plays a significant role in catering to the children of the chamber's employees and those from other government and private agencies.

The ceremony included various performances by the graduating children, including paintings, folk songs, and other artistic acts. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to the graduates and their parents and a number of prizes for the winners of competitions organized by the nursery. Nursery teachers were also honored for their contributions.

