Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, inaugurated the Fahes Medical Examination Service Center, the first facility of its kind in the emirate and the latest addition to the company’s portfolio. The center reflects the authority’s commitment to advancing healthcare services and providing integrated government medical services with high standards of efficiency, speed, and quality.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Asset Management, Sheikh Saud Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Sharjah Asset Management, H.E. Dr Abdulaziz Saeed Meheiri, Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority, and H.E. Amal Ahmad Al Qatari, Director of Sharjah Health Authority, along with senior officials and company staff.

Omar Al Mulla, CEO Investment Officer at Sharjah Asset Management, said: “The launch of Fahes represents a pivotal step in developing medical examination services in Sharjah. We are committed to providing a comprehensive experience focused on speed, accuracy, and transparency, supporting the government’s initiatives to improve quality of life and enhance service efficiency for the community.”

Al Mulla added: “The opening of Fahes reflects Sharjah Asset Management’s strategy to develop sustainable projects with a direct impact on society. It contributes to establishing an advanced model for integrated medical fitness services, keeping pace with population growth and urban expansion in the emirate.”

He further noted that the center represents the company’s approach to investing in smart healthcare solutions and building a more flexible and sustainable government service ecosystem capable of meeting the needs of individuals and institutions efficiently.

The Fahes Medical Examination Service Center provides residency-related medical tests in accordance with the highest standards of accuracy and speed. It operates through a state-of-the-art facility and an integrated digital system that enables clients to complete medical tests, residency documentation, and other government procedures in a single location, streamlining the medical process through advanced technology and comfortable, efficient facilities.

The center also offers VIP services through a fast-track lane, delivering test results within four hours, supported by multilingual assistance and advanced identity verification solutions to ensure a smooth and secure experience.

Fahes relies on the latest health IT systems, automation, and AI-supported operations, ensuring maximum accuracy, data security, and rapid processing.

The center further provides a mobile medical unit that allows clients to undergo essential tests at their chosen location, whether at home or the workplace. Services include blood tests (HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B), chest X-rays for tuberculosis screening, and issuance of medical fitness certificates required for UAE residency, visa renewals, or employment, with same-day results available.

The Fahes Medical Examination Service Center is one of the projects owned by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.