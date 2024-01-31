Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Sharjah government, is participating in the 7th edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival on February 3 and 4, 2024, at its headquarters in the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park. The festival features over 100 speakers and leaders in entrepreneurship and business industries from 15 countries, presenting innovative solutions in various economic sectors.

Sharjah Asset Management's participation as the Ecosystem partner for the event involves showcasing its prominent investment projects under the company's umbrella. It also includes exchanging experiences and knowledge with various company founders, experts, and local and international entrepreneurs from multiple sectors.

Salim Al Midfa, CEO of the Corporate Communications department and Customer Service sector at Sharjah Asset Management, said: " Sharjah Asset Management's involvement in the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, solidifies our commitment to environmental sustainability and our support for national strategies aimed at incorporating sustainable practices across all sectors. This commitment is realized through the implementation of initiatives and activities that actively translate and embody these concepts on the ground. Our dedication to environmental conservation and sustainability is evident in all our development operations.

Aligned with social responsibility standards, the company fosters a culture of creativity and innovation in all projects. This not only upholds ethical business practices but also contributes to the economic growth environment in Sharjah, positioning it as a model for inspiring economic progress and development in the UAE and beyond. Consequently, this effort reinforces Sharjah's leadership in various fields on local, regional, and global scales.

Al Midfa explained that the festival provides an opportunity to enhance communication with entrepreneurs, professionals, and those interested in creative industries and startups. It also highlights the opportunities the company offers creating added value and shared capabilities, resources, and knowledge. This positive impact reflects the quality of services the company provides in its diverse projects, thereby meeting the community's needs in the Emirate of Sharjah and ensuring sustainable well-being for its residents.

Through its presence at the festival, Sharjah Asset Management will showcase the most significant and essential investment and real estate projects. The company possesses domestic and international portfolios, allowing global investors to learn about these projects. The festival is a chance to enhance communication, establish partnerships, and discover the strategic advantages of investing in the emirate. Simultaneously, it offers an opportunity to exchange diverse experiences and knowledge in entrepreneurship.

Introduction to Sharjah Asset Management:

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Sharjah government. It strives to achieve its vision, aiming to enhance economic and social development, support and accelerate sustainable economic growth in the emirate. This is achieved through partnerships with both public and private sectors, promoting investment, and enhancing corporate social responsibility. The company optimally utilizes resources to meet the needs of the Sharjah community and ensure sustainable well-being.