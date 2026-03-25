DUBAI, UAE, Tazizi, the innovative workplace food solutions provider, today announced its expansion across Dubai, with plans to launch in Abu Dhabi by the end of 2026 and enter the Saudi Arabian market in early 2027.

Designed to solve the everyday challenges of in-office dining, Tazizi delivers fresh, chef-prepared meals and healthy snacks directly into workplaces through smart, ready-to-access fridge solutions. By combining convenience with quality, Tazizi is redefining how teams eat at work - eliminating the need for delivery delays, limited options, and unhealthy alternatives.

“Modern teams need better food solutions that match the pace and expectations of today’s workplace,” said Brian Voelzing, Co-Founder of Tazizi. “Our mission is simple: provide fresh, high-quality meals and snacks that are always available, helping businesses support employee wellbeing, productivity, and overall satisfaction.”

Since launching in Dubai, Tazizi has seen strong demand from corporate offices seeking reliable, premium food options for their teams. Each meal is prepared daily by chefs and delivered directly to on-site fridges, ensuring freshness, consistency, and ease of access throughout the day. The offering includes a diverse range of balanced meals, wraps, power bowls, and functional snacks such as protein shakes.

The company’s expansion across Dubai is focused on increasing accessibility in key business districts and corporate hubs, with a growing network of partner offices adopting the Tazizi model.

Tazizi also emphasized its long-term commitment to the market, reinforcing that it is building a sustainable, scalable business designed to grow with its partners. “We are here to stay,” Brian added. “We will continue to push forward, invest in our growth, and evolve our offering to meet the needs of modern workplaces.”

Building on this momentum, Tazizi plans to expand into Abu Dhabi by the end of the year, bringing its workplace-focused food solution to the capital’s rapidly growing business community. Looking further ahead, the company has set its sights on Saudi Arabia, with a market entry targeted for early 2027 as part of its broader regional growth strategy.

Partnering with Tazizi is simple. The company installs their tech-enabled smart fridge directly in your office, stocked daily with fresh meals and snacks prepared by its culinary team. Employees can conveniently grab what they need at any time during the workday, creating a seamless, on-demand food experience without the need for pre-ordering or delivery.

“Our goal is to remove friction from how teams access great food at work,” said Julius Gloeckner, Co-Founder of Tazizi. “By combining technology with fresh, chef-driven meals, we’re creating a smarter, more reliable solution that fits seamlessly into the modern workplace. Our vision is to become the leading workplace food solution across the region. Dubai is just the beginning,” he added.

Businesses interested in upgrading their workplace food experience can get in touch with Tazizi to schedule a complimentary tasting and explore partnership opportunities.

For further information, please visit www.tazizi.ae or follow @tazizi.ae social media.

For any media-related enquiries, please contact Brian Voelzing at brian@tazizi.ae

ABOUT TAZIZI

Tazizi is a Dubai-based food technology company redefining workplace dining through smart, automated fridges stocked with fresh, chef-prepared meals. Designed to make healthy eating easy and accessible for busy teams, Tazizi combines culinary innovation with AI-driven operations to minimize waste and maximize convenience.