⁠Mauritius said on Wednesday it would introduce energy-saving measures, while South Sudan's capital Juba will face electricity rationing, ‌as African nations grapple with fuel shortages triggered by the Iran conflict disrupting global oil supplies.

Mauritius, which relies on imported fossil ​fuels, has seen its heavy fuel oil supply run low after a shipment expected on March 21 failed to arrive, leaving just ​15-20 days ​of stock, Energy Minister Patrick Assirvaden said on Monday.

A replacement cargo from Singapore is expected to arrive at the Indian Ocean island nation on April 1, he added.

Restrictions announced on Wednesday include curbs ⁠on grid power for non-essential uses such as decorative lighting, swimming pool heating and fountains, the government said.

REGIONAL IMPACT

The supply disruptions follow escalations in the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, which have hit oil and liquefied natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for about one-fifth of global energy supplies.

Nigeria's Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, ​warned after meeting President ‌Bola Tinubu on ⁠Monday that prolonged disruption could ⁠force work-from-home measures similar to those introduced during the COVID pandemic.

"I pray, and everybody needs to pray, that this thing de-escalates," ​Dangote told the Punch newspaper, saying a lack of savings in many African households ‌would make such restrictions difficult.

Uganda is also facing dwindling fuel stocks. ⁠Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa said in a video on X that the country has diesel and petrol stocks sufficient for 21 and 26 days, respectively, and plans to explore alternative supply channels.

In South Sudan, Juba Electricity Distribution Company said it has begun rotating power rationing across the capital due to shortages.

'ARTIFICIAL DEMAND'

In Kenya, independent fuel retailers warned that about 20% of outlets were short on supplies after the government kept pump prices steady despite surging global costs.

Energy Minister Opiyo Wandayi said on Wednesday the country had sufficient stock and urged consumers not to panic buy or hoard.

In South Africa, a spike in purchases ahead of an expected steep April fuel-price increase, rather ‌than supply constraints, is causing isolated diesel stock-outs at filling stations and among ⁠farmers, industry officials said.

Fuels Industry Association head Avhapfani Tshifularo said large users with ​storage capacity, including farmers, were placing unusually high orders to beat the adjustment, creating "artificial demand" despite normal national supply levels.

Raphi Maake, fuel pricing director at the energy ministry, said wholesalers had reported clients requesting volumes above usual monthly orders, particularly ​for diesel, but ‌added there was "no problem" with supply.

(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff in Port Louis, George ⁠Obulutsa in Nairobi, Elias Biryabarema in Kampala, Isaac ​Anyaogu in Lagos and Wendell Roelf in Cape Town. Editing by Bate Felix and Mark Potter)