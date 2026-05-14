Africa’s energy transition must be guided by realism, technological innovation, and sustained investment rather than abrupt shifts away from fossil fuels, according to energy expert Profv Bart Nnaji Chief Executive Officer, Geometric Power and former Nigerian Minister of Power.

In a recent commentary, the former Nigerian Minister of Power argued that the continent’s development trajectory makes a rapid exit from fossil fuels impractical.

He noted that Africa’s population is projected to rise to nearly 2.5 billion in the coming decades, driving rapid urbanisation, industrial expansion, and increased digital connectivity—all of which will significantly raise energy demand.

He cautioned that expecting African economies to abandon fossil fuels overnight is neither realistic nor equitable, stressing that natural gas will remain a critical “transition fuel” for base-load power generation in the near term.

According to him, Africa’s energy strategy must reflect its development priorities, particularly as many nations still rely on fossil fuel resources for industrial growth.

Instead, he called for a “just energy transition” that balances climate responsibility with economic necessity, allowing countries to progressively build cleaner and more resilient energy systems without undermining development.

Technology as a key driver

The energy expert highlighted emerging technologies that are already reshaping access and delivery across the continent.

He pointed to decentralised energy systems—including mini-grids, off-grid solar installations, and battery storage—as essential tools for expanding electricity access in remote and underserved communities.

He also emphasised the role of smart grids and artificial intelligence in improving efficiency, reducing energy waste, and strengthening utility performance.

Advances in battery technology, he added, are making renewable energy sources such as solar and wind more reliable by addressing intermittency challenges.

African entrepreneurs, he noted, are playing a leading role in deploying innovations such as pay-as-you-go solar systems, community-managed mini-grids, and mobile payment platforms.

These solutions, he said, not only expand energy access but also create jobs and stimulate local economic growth.

Financing gap remains a major hurdle

Despite technological progress, he warned that financing remains a critical constraint. Citing estimates from the International Energy Agency, he said Africa requires approximately $90 billion annually to achieve a successful energy transition, yet current funding levels fall significantly short.

He urged governments to implement clear and supportive policy frameworks to attract private investment and reduce project risks.

He also referenced the African Development Bank, which has called for substantial increases in grid infrastructure investment and a doubling of clean energy spending by 2030 to meet rising demand.

Energy access and economic transformation

Beyond electricity supply, he argued that reliable energy is central to Africa’s broader economic transformation.

Improved access, he said, would drive industrial growth, strengthen transport systems, and support the emergence of a digital economy powered by data infrastructure.

He also underscored the social impact of decentralised energy solutions, noting their importance in improving education, healthcare delivery, and small business development.

Access to electricity, he said, enables children to study after dark, allows clinics to preserve vaccines safely, and empowers entrepreneurs to build sustainable livelihoods.

Call for coordinated action

The energy expert stressed that progress will depend on stronger policy coordination, regulatory harmonisation, and public-private partnerships across African nations.

Integrated markets, he argued, would help attract larger investments and accelerate innovation across the energy sector.

He concluded that Africa’s energy future must be shaped primarily by Africans, drawing on the continent’s experience with rapid technological leapfrogging, as seen in mobile telecommunications.

With the right mix of investment, innovation, and collaboration, he said, Africa can achieve a more inclusive and sustainable energy system that supports long-term development. -OGN/ TradeArabia News Service

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