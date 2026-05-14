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PARIS - Nigeria, which is Africa's biggest oil producer, has asked to join the International Energy Agency as an associate member, IEA executive director Fatih Birol said on Wednesday.
"Delighted to receive a formal request from the Government of Nigeria in a letter from Minister Ekperikpe Ekpo for Nigeria to join the IEA Family as an associate member government," Birol wrote on X.
The 32-member IEA said earlier on Wednesday that global oil supply will not meet total demand this year as the Iran war wreaks havoc on Middle East oil production.