MIAMI, Florida – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a global non-profit foundation with an investment arm driven by a single agenda—impact on humanity—today announced the launch of the Capital in Motion Index (CMI) at FII PRIORITY Miami 2026.

The CMI is a groundbreaking global initiative designed to track and analyze how strategic capital flows across borders, sectors, and technologies, and how these movements are shaping a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient global economy.

At a time of profound economic transformation, the Capital in Motion Index will provide decision-makers with an unprecedented lens into the deployment of long-term capital. The index will monitor announced and committed investments across regions, asset classes, and high-impact sectors including artificial intelligence, energy, longevity, food systems, and urban innovation.

Structured around six core dimensions, including capital mobility, quality, inclusivity, and future readiness, the CMI will go beyond traditional metrics to assess not only where capital is flowing, but how effectively it is contributing to long-term value creation.

Speaking at a press briefing, Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of FII Institute, said: “FII Institute has helped catalyze more than $170 billion in deals, positioning it as a leading global platform for investment. This vantage point gives us a unique understanding of how capital moves, and how those movements shape the future of humanity. With the Capital in Motion Index, we are transforming that insight into a strategic tool for leaders worldwide, offering clarity, direction, and foresight in an increasingly complex global landscape.”

Following its unveiling in Miami, the FII Institute will advance the next phase of development of the CMI in collaboration with selected global partners. The full launch of the index is scheduled for the 10th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII10) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from October 26–29, 2026.

The Capital in Motion Index reflects FII Institute’s ambition to move beyond convening global dialogues, toward delivering actionable intelligence and tangible impact. Built on principles of accessibility and inclusivity, the initiative aims to democratize insights on capital flows and empower a broader ecosystem of stakeholders worldwide.

About FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

For more information, please visit: https://fii-institute.org

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