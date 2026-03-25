Muscat: Concluding 2025 from a position of sustained strength, ahlibank reported a year of solid financial growth, disciplined execution, and institutional advancement. Marking 18 years of operations in the Sultanate of Oman, the bank continues to expand its strategic footprint in alignment with the national diversification agenda.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, the bank delivered robust performance across its core financial metrics. Net loans, advances, and financing expanded by 14.0% to RO 3,446.4 million, up from RO 3,022.3 million in 2024. Total assets reached RO 4,188.7 million, reflecting a 11.6% increase supported by sustained momentum across both retail and corporate portfolios. Customer’s deposits stood at RO 3,157.5 million, marking a 14.3% increase and signaling continued market confidence and liquidity strength. Shareholders’ equity increased by 14.9% to RO 641.3 million, further reinforcing the bank’s capital strength. Operating income climbed 8.7% to RO 117.75 million, while operating expenses were contained at RO 48.97 million, demonstrating continued investment in strategic priorities while maintaining cost discipline. Profit for the year reached RO 46.32 million, representing a 11.2% year-on-year improvement and highlighting the bank’s capacity to balance expansion with financial stability.

Commenting on the bank’s performance, Said Abdullah Al Hatmi, CEO of ahlibank, stated, “2025 marks a period of measured advancement and strategic depth for ahlibank. Our focus has centered on strengthening the foundations that enable sustained performance, including capital robustness, governance integrity, and long-term value creation. Amid rapid technological transformation and evolving global dynamics, we have been deliberate in shaping a banking model that is adaptive, responsible, and future-ready. Our progress is defined not solely by financial outcomes, but by the trust we continue to earn and the role we play in advancing the broader aspirations of the Sultanate. We approach the years ahead with confidence, guided by clarity of purpose and a commitment to enduring institutional strength.”

Beyond its financial performance, 2025 marked a year of meaningful institutional progress. The oversubscribed rights issue enhanced the bank’s capital base and signaled continued shareholder confidence in its long-term direction. Capital market activity during the year further highlighted the bank’s structuring expertise and disciplined financial stewardship. During the year, ahlibank also deepened its engagement across priority growth sectors, supporting housing and urban development initiatives, participating in complex advisory assignments linked to sustainable infrastructure, and contributing to projects aligned with the Sultanate’s energy transition and private-sector expansion. Through these engagements, the bank reinforced its role as a strategic financial partner supporting long-term economic advancement.

Technology-driven transformation remained a defining theme throughout 2025, shaping ahlibank’s operating model and customer experience. The introduction of ahlinext strengthened the bank’s commitment to early financial literacy through structured, parent-enabled engagement tools, while the launch of a fully digital debit card enabled immediate activation and wallet integration, streamlining onboarding and daily transactions. Continued modernization of core banking infrastructure and the expansion of automated services across retail, corporate, and SME segments further advanced a more integrated and scalable digital framework.

The bank’s growth momentum was further supported by targeted geographic expansion, with new branches established across key growth corridors to strengthen accessibility and service reach. This expansion enhanced ahlibank’s presence across both conventional and Islamic banking segments, ensuring closer proximity to customers and reinforcing its nationwide footprint.

Sustainability and social responsibility remained integral to ahlibank’s institutional priorities in 2025, shaping both its environmental stewardship and its approach to community-focused development. The completion of the bank’s solar-powered car park represented a tangible step toward enhanced energy efficiency and alignment with the Sultanate’s environmental objectives. At the community level, ahlibank deepened strategic partnerships with institutions such as the Al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Childhood Care, extending structured support to widowed and divorced women, while collaboration with the Al Noor Association for the Blind and the Omar Bin Al-Khattab Institute for the Blind advanced financial literacy, and inclusive learning opportunities for visually impaired individuals. Engagement with Sidab Women further broadened this outreach by creating economic pathways for low-income female entrepreneurs while preserving traditional Omani craftsmanship. Platforms, including the second edition of ahli Expo and the ahlibank Ramadan Souq, expanded commercial visibility for small businesses, and the Back to School 2025 campaign benefited more than 2,000 orphans and vulnerable children. Additional community initiatives encompassed essential household assistance to low-income families, Ramadan Iftar distributions, the provision of Eid clothing to elderly residents at the Social Care House, and employee-led blood donation drives alongside participation in the Muscat Marathon, reflecting ahlibank’s sustained commitment to inclusive and meaningful social impact.

The year’s achievements were further affirmed through prominent industry recognition. ahlibank earned distinction as Best Bank for SMEs at the Euromoney Awards 2025 and was recognized as Best Retail Bank in Oman by The Digital Banker, highlighting its strength across both enterprise and consumer segments. At the 14th Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards, the bank secured Best Performing Company – Large Cap for the seventh consecutive year, alongside Excellence in Innovation & Digital Banking, underscoring its balanced progress across performance and transformation. In addition, ahlibank won the Excellence in Social Responsibility Award at the Oman CSR Summit and Awards, reflecting its commitment to sustainable and impactful community initiatives.

As 2026 advances, ahlibank continues to build on the foundations established in the previous year, converting performance into sustained institutional momentum. Through ongoing innovation, targeted sector engagement, and a clear commitment to stakeholder value, the bank carries its progress forward with confidence and purpose.