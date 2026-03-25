Barcelona, Spain: Ooredoo Qatar, a global pioneer in telecommunications, showcased a live demonstration of its AI-augmented creative workflow at the Google Cloud booth (Hall 2, Stand 2H40) during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026.

The demonstration highlighted Ooredoo’s adoption of Google Cloud’s advanced AI and generative media tools. By leveraging Google Cloud’s generative AI for Media — including Gemini Enterprise and cutting-edge models such as Veo, Imagen, and Nano Banana —Ooredoo Qatar demonstrated how it has transformed its marketing programme from ideation to execution. By underscoring its commitment to integrating, generative AI solutions into the future of digital media. This change enhanced the creative department productivity, innovation abilities, optimised the cost of campaign generation and the time to market.

Redefining the Creative Frontier

At the heart of the demonstration is Ooredoo Qatar’s ability to transform traditional, high-resource production into a high-speed, AI-augmented workflow. By integrating Gemini Enterprise, Ooredoo is streamlining its end-to-end creative operations, enabling rapid ideation and the automated scaling of localised content

Ooredoo Qatar is also using Google’s generative media models to bridge the gap between concept and execution. By proving that "production-grade" no longer requires a production-heavy budget, the showcase features:

Veo and Imagen: Powering high-fidelity video and image generation that captures the brand’s essence with cinematic precision.

Nano Banana: Leveraging the latest in text-to-image and sophisticated image editing, Ooredoo Qatar is using Nano Banana for complex compositions and style transfers, allowing for iterative refinement of marketing assets in seconds rather than days.

Efficiency at the Speed of AI

The showcase at the Google Cloud booth focuses on four key pillars of Ooredoo's operational transformation:

Accelerated Go-To-Market (GTM): Ooredoo is demonstrating how campaigns that once took months of planning and filming can now be deployed in days.

The Instant Creative Brief: By utilising AI-powered storyboarding and Nano Banana’s editing capabilities, Ooredoo has drastically shortened the creative brief-to-execution cycle, allowing for near-instant visual alignment.

Production-Grade Sophistication: Attendees witnessed how Ooredoo generates high-fidelity visuals that typically require massive production budgets and logistics, all through a streamlined digital interface.

Cost Optimisation & Productivity: The automation of complex creative tasks has empowered Ooredoo’s internal teams to focus on strategy, resulting in significant productivity gains and a leaner, more efficient marketing spend.

A Global First for Qatar

The showcase demonstrates how agentic AI is being used in the real-world. This collaboration reinforces Qatar's position as a global hub for technological innovation and Ooredoo’s status as a frontrunner in the adoption of next-generation marketing workflows.

"We are truly honoured to have Ooredoo Qatar’s journey demonstrated at the Google Cloud booth this year," said a representative from Ooredoo Qatar. "Integrating tools like Veo, Imagen, and Nano Banana into our creative pipeline has done more than streamline our workflows; it has unlocked a level of innovation and creative possibility that was previously out of reach. This marks a defining moment for Qatar and a powerful testament to our commitment to leading the global telecommunications industry into the AI era.”

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

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