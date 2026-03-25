Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Emaar Properties PJSC (DFM: EMAAR) today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), where the Board of Directors reviewed the company’s financial performance for 2025 and outlined its strategic priorities for the period ahead.

During the AGM, shareholders approved a 100% dividend payout, amounting to AED 8.8 billion (US$ 2.4 billion), reflecting the company’s commitment to delivering sustained value to its shareholders and in line with the dividend policy announced in December 2024. The meeting also included the approval of the auditor’s report for 2025, together with the Board’s report on the company’s activities and financial position.

Emaar’s financial results for 2025 highlighted another year of strong operational momentum and growth across its key business segments. The company recorded its highest-ever property sales of AED 80.4 billion (US$ 21.9 billion), representing a 16% increase compared to 2024. Emaar’s revenue backlog from property sales reached AED 155 billion (US$ 42.1 billion), providing strong visibility for future revenue recognition.

Total revenue for 2025 reached AED 49.6 billion (US$ 13.5 billion), reflecting a 40% year-on-year increase, while EBITDA grew by 33% to reach AED 25.6 billion (US$ 7 billion). Net profit before tax reached AED 25.7 billion (US$ 7 billion), marking a growth of 36% compared to the last year.

Emaar’s diversified portfolio continued to drive performance across its core businesses, including property development, malls, hospitality, leisure, and international markets. The company remains focused on delivering its projects as scheduled while maintaining a strong emphasis on quality, customer experience, operational excellence, and long-term sustainable growth.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said: "Our 2025 performance reflects the strength of the UAE’s leadership and the clear vision that continues to shape Dubai as one of the world’s most dynamic and trusted destinations for investment and growth. This environment enables companies like Emaar to plan with confidence, innovate, and deliver long-term value. I would also like to recognise the dedication of our teams whose commitment to quality and execution continues to drive our success."

Looking ahead to 2026, Emaar will continue to introduce new developments and lifestyle destinations while further enhancing its operational capabilities and expanding its footprint across key markets.

For more information, visit https://properties.emaar.com/en/investor-relations/.

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. One of the world’s largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of approximately 618 million sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 125,600 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approximately 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 41 hotels and resorts with approximately 10,000 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, around 26 percent of Emaar’s revenue is from its shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest performing fountain, are among Emaar’s trophy destinations.

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