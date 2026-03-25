Riyadh / GCC: Daeson Technologies, a technology development agency focused on digital innovation for Islamic financial institutions, has introduced Shariah AI Compliance Co-Pilot, an early-stage compliance support platform designed to help Islamic banks and financial organizations streamline contract review while maintaining full Shariah governance authority.

Islamic banking institutions in the Gulf often face time-intensive manual contract review processes, inconsistency in interpretation across teams, and challenges in maintaining centralized audit documentation. These operational bottlenecks can slow approvals and increase compliance risk as products scale.

Shariah AI Compliance Co-Pilot combines institution-approved rule-based validation with AI-assisted contextual analysis to support compliance teams in identifying potential risks, generating structured reports, and maintaining full audit traceability, while ensuring that final decision-making remains with the institution’s Shariah scholars.

The current MVP (Minimum Viable Product) includes:

Automated contract clause extraction

Rule-based compliance validation engine

AI-assisted contextual analysis

Risk scoring and structured reporting

Role-based access controls and audit logs

Founder Mahnoor Zafar said:

“Our goal with Shariah AI Compliance Co-Pilot is to support Islamic financial institutions with governance infrastructure that reinforces operational efficiency and consistent compliance. We are seeking strategic collaborators, pilot partners, and technical co-development support within Saudi Arabia and across the GCC.”

Daeson Technologies is actively seeking:

Institutional pilot partnerships with Islamic banks and financial institutions • Technical co-development partners

Early-stage funding support

For inquiries, demonstrations, or collaboration discussions, please contact: Contact:

Mahnoor Zafar

Founder & CEO, Daeson Technologies

Email: mahnoorzafar@daesontechagency.online

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mahnoor-zafar-6a33a4248/