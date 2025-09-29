Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Sharjah Airport has renewed its Airport Customer Experience Accreditation - Level 2 from Airports Council International (ACI), underscoring its ongoing commitment to service quality and to delivering a safe, smart and seamless travel experience for passengers.

The certificate was awarded during a ceremony held in Guangzhou, China, as part of Airports Council International’s Airport Experience Summit 2025, attended by senior officials and representatives of regional and international airports.

The accreditation helps airports adopt global best practices to enhance passenger satisfaction across every stage of the journey. ACI’s Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Program is a progressive framework with five levels, assessed across eight key areas: understanding customers, strategy, measurement, operational improvement, governance, airport culture, service design and innovation, and collaboration with the airport community.

Sharjah Airport first obtained this accreditation in 2022. Its renewal in 2025 reaffirms the airport’s position among leading global airports that place passenger experience at the top of their priorities and reflects a sustained commitment to developing services and raising operational standards in line with continued growth in passenger numbers.

His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said the renewed accreditation strengthens Sharjah Airport’s position on the global aviation map and reinforces the Emirate’s status as an advanced hub in the air transport sector. He added: “This achievement reflects the confidence international organisations place in the services provided by Sharjah Airport as a comprehensive, safe and smart travel destination. It also demonstrates the competence of our operational and administrative teams and their commitment to applying the highest quality standards and planning to global benchmarks.”

Sharjah Airport’s attainment of this accreditation confirms the implementation of a clear strategy and advanced mechanisms to understand passenger expectations through survey feedback, data analysis and end-to-end journey mapping, together with frontline training and process improvement; all contributing to higher satisfaction with the services provided.

The airport continues to roll out innovative initiatives that enhance the customer experience from arrival to departure, with a focus on operational improvement, measuring passenger satisfaction and strengthening a culture of customer service, thereby supporting Sharjah’s position on the regional and global aviation map.