Guests will experience exceptional dining, the highest quality amenities and services and unparalleled Burj Khalifa views

Baccarat is synonymous with those who choose the finest in life, from royalty to moguls and modern-day stars

Baccarat Hotel Dubai marks the brand’s début in the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Shamal Holding – a Dubai-based diversified investment firm known for investing in the extraordinary, has unveiled details of the UAE's first Baccarat Hotel, on course to redefine ultra-luxury hospitality in the city. The 145-key property promises unparalleled architecture, exquisite interiors and exceptional dining experiences alongside the highest quality amenities and services.

Positioned in the unique and sought-after Downtown Dubai where every view frames the iconic Burj Khalifa, the journey to limitless luxury starts with the architecture itself. Inspired by the legendary Baccarat crystals, the elegant towers and shimmering glass façade reflect the sparkling heritage of the Baccarat brand and the boundless ambition of Dubai. Perfectly placed to harmonise with the Downtown skyline, the iconic Baccarat Hotel will add an impressive presence to the cityscape.

Inside the majestic mixed-use development, Baccarat Hotel will offer discerning visitors the ultimate in luxury accommodation, reflective of the brand’s craftsmanship and meticulous attention to finer detail. The Grand Salon with its high ceilings and soft drapery, is bathed in a natural glow from the Baccarat crystal chandeliers and accentuated in the brand’s signature red colour. As the sun goes down, the signature Baccarat bar beckons with its mirrored luminosity and swathes of velvet bordering a grand piano as its centrepiece.

The exquisitely designed and appointed Classic King, Queen and Suite rooms will have a modern luxury ambience, elegantly furnished with refined comforts and adorned with marble finishings and distinctive original artworks.

Spanning a street-level promenade and plaza, diners can look forward to world-class food and beverage outlets offering the finest dining experiences. For those looking to retreat and rejuvenate, the wellness spaces offer pure tranquility and bliss – be it by the Pool Sanctuary overlooking the Burj Khalifa or the ultra-luxurious spa washed in its own ambient light.

Occupying the floors above the hotel are the ultra-exclusive branded residences, intended to give occupants the ‘Everyday Baccarat’ experience through the same inspirational design as the hotel. Offering two-to-four-bedroom furnished apartments alongside four penthouses, including a five-bedroom palatial residence complete with a private gym, pool and wine cellar, each dwelling has impressive Burj Khalifa views. Residents will have access to all of the hotel’s amenities.

Commenting on this landmark début, Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal Holding said, “We are immensely proud to bring the first Baccarat Hotel to the UAE, offering discerning guests an opportunity to experience a brand that has set the global standard in luxury for over 250 years. Rooted in artistry and unparalleled craftsmanship, the property draws inspiration from Baccarat’s iconic crystal heritage, while the breathtaking setting in Downtown Dubai will complement its regal elegance. This development represents our commitment to offering extraordinary, bespoke experiences, and is perfectly timed to coincide with the global increase in demand for ultra-luxury tourism.”

Baccarat Hotel is being developed in close collaboration with H&H Development, a Dubai-based real estate investor, developer and asset manager as well as SH Hotels & Resorts, the company behind the Baccarat Hotels & Resorts brand, who will operate the property. The project’s breathtaking architectural design is by the world-renowned Studio Libeskind, with interiors thoughtfully created by interior design studio, 1508 London.

“This remarkable and industry-defining project will set a new standard of ultra-luxury hospitality in the city. We have collaborated with our esteemed partners at Shamal Holding to bring this iconic new masterpiece to the Downtown Dubai skyline and we very much look forward to seeing it come to life,” said Miltos Bossinis, Chief Executive Officer, H&H Development.

Raul Leal, CEO, SH Hotels and Resorts, added, "Baccarat Hotel Dubai marks a new chapter in the brand's legacy, bringing its unparalleled craftsmanship and artistry to a remarkable city. The meticulously crafted spaces embody the Baccarat spirit, where comfort meets sophistication, offering guests and residents access to unforgettable opulence, with every detail designed to reimagine the art of living.”

For more information, visit Baccarat Hotel & Residences on Instagram.