Dubai, UAE - SG Recruitment Group, a recently launched real estate and sales recruitment company in Dubai, marks nine months of operations and celebrates its achievement of successfully relocating over 200 professionals worldwide to Dubai. Committed to upkeeping the quality of candidates and standards, SG Recruitment Group aims to solidify its position by bridging the gap in the recruitment industry.

Since its inception in January 2023, SG Recruitment Group has been at the forefront of reshaping the talent acquisition landscape, enabling professionals from around the world to embark on transformative careers in Dubai's vibrant real estate sector. The company's approach emphasizes transparency, efficiency, and tailored solutions, benefiting job seekers and employers alike.

Under the leadership of Founder and CEO, Shervin Ghassemlou, SG Recruitment Group has facilitated the relocation of over 200 professionals thus far to Dubai. With the objective to provide real estate and sales opportunities, SG Recruitment Group has also amassed a robust database of 30,000 eligible candidates positioning itself as a key player in global talent placement and expansion.

Ghassemlou expressed his thoughts on these achievements, stating, “Our success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our talented team. We are not just bridging distances, we are connecting dreams and career aspirations. Our mission remains steadfast in providing professionals from around the world meaningful career opportunities in Dubai, while assisting organizations in building exceptional teams.”

SG Recruitment Group is commitment to integrity, transparency, and nurturing enduring relationships within the recruitment industry has set a new standard that transcends borders. The company's pursuit of excellence continues to drive its growth and impact, transforming global talent mobility. In an industry characterized by competition, SG Recruitment Group’s success lies in facilitating top tier talent relocation to Dubai which will continue to solidify the company's leadership in talent acquisition.

