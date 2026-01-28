Sfeer advances its mission to become a dynamic lifestyle loyalty ecosystem, beyond traditional airline programs

The innovative loyalty program continues to solidify its position as a digital platform that elevates lifestyle experiences and goes beyond traditional airline loyalty programs.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Dynamic, digitally-immersive lifestyle loyalty ecosystem Sfeer – powered by Riyadh Air – and muvi Cinemas today announced a strategic partnership that will see Sfeer members gain access to exclusive film screenings, as well as complimentary tickets to select scheduled films at muvi Cinemas theatres in ten cities across the Kingdom.

As a first offering to celebrate this partnership, a campaign will run for a limited period from 28th January 2026 to 15th February 2026, during which the first 250,000 members to join will be rewarded with a muvi Cinemas ticket. In addition, all Sfeer members can register for a chance to win one of three Grand Prizes, each including Business Class flights to London for two, a luxury stay at the Conrad St. James London – a Hilton property located in the heart of Westminster, steps from iconic landmarks – and an exclusive cinema experience. Winners will be announced on 23rd February 2026.

muvi Cinemas is Saudi Arabia’s first home-grown cinema brand and the market leader in terms of screen count in the Kingdom. Established in 2019 with headquarters in Riyadh – sharing a home city with Riyadh Air - it is owned and operated by muvi Cinemas Co. As it continues to expand across the Kingdom, muvi offers state-of-the-art technology, diverse and immersive experiences, combined with unlimited menu options, to give moviegoers an exceptional cinema experience.

“Sfeer is designed to be a loyalty program quite unlike any other in global aviation, capitalizing on digital operations and strategic partnerships to deliver exceptional value and truly shared experiences for our members,” says Kim Hardaker, Vice President of Loyalty and Sustainability at Riyadh Air. “Our new collaboration with muvi Cinemas, along with recently announced partnerships with Uber and Hilton, is a perfect example of how Sfeer is rapidly evolving into a digitally immersive, community-driven lifestyle ecosystem, where generosity and collective benefits are truly at its core.”

Adon Quinn, Chief Executive Officer at muvi, said: "At muvi Cinemas, we believe in the power of storytelling to transport people to new worlds. By partnering with Riyadh Air / Sfeer, we are extending that journey from the skies to the big screen. This collaboration isn't just about rewards; it’s about creating a unified, premium lifestyle for our guests where their loyalty is celebrated at every destination whether that’s a new city or immersing themselves in the magic of the cinema."

As Sfeer rolls out, it is rapidly emerging as a digitally immersive, community-driven ecosystem where generosity and shared experiences lay at the core. Sfeer members will enjoy community-sharing features and upcoming gamified experiences designed to enrich their journey. Founding Members will have access to unique advantages, including priority booking on future flights, exclusive event access, and partner offers.

With Riyadh Air set to connect Saudi Arabia to more than 100 destinations by 2030, it is collaborations like this one with muvi Cinemas which will underpin the airline’s strategy to merge technology, hospitality, and convenience for a truly world-class travel experience.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts robust global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air aims to connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

Website: www.riyadhair.com

For any enquiries, contact Riyadh Air Media Relations: media@riyadhair.com

About muvi Cinemas

muvi Cinemas is Saudi Arabia’s leading homegrown cinema brand, dedicated to delivering innovative, world-class experiences that capture the nation’s imagination. Established in 2019, muvi continues to expand its footprint across the Kingdom, providing unique cinematic journeys tailored to the tastes of Saudi nationals and residents alike. By the end of 2026, muvi Cinemas will operate 29 locations, redefining the industry through state-of-the-art technology, diverse content and immersive entertainment environments.