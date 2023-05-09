Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) to empower more people and communities across the Kingdom to lead more healthy and active lives.

The MoU was signed by SFA President, HRH Prince Khalid bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, and H.E. Eng Suhail bin Mohammed Abanmi, Governor of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, with SFA Managing Director, Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini in attendance.

As part of the agreement, SFA and ZATCA will work closely to implement an innovative range of programs and activities that promote and enhance the development of the Kingdom’s sports culture and industry.

Both parties will leverage their resources, insights, and expertise to aid the transformation of the Saudi sports landscape, ensuring more people and communities benefit from greater access to world-class sporting services, provisions, and facilities.

In line with Vision 2030 and SFA’s commitment to continuing to raise physical activity levels in the Kingdom, the partnership is fully geared towards advancing community sports and encouraging participation in daily sports activities.

SFA will now collaborate with ZATCA to underline the importance of regular physical exercise to adopting and maintaining a healthy way of life. The Federation will work in tandem with the General Authority to support people across the country through the development of a diverse selection of health and sports programs, including initiatives to support the Authority’s employees.

A joint action plan will also be outlined and implemented utilizing the respective parties’ facilities and established infrastructure to host community-driven events and activities.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation said: “We see this partnership with ZATCA as both innovative in structure and future-focused: a community-focused agreement that will serve everyone in Saudi, providing people greater support to lead the healthy and active lives. By combining resources and capabilities, the SFA and ZATCA can make a lasting impact on Saudi sports culture, providing even more opportunities to adopt sustainable routines of physical activity and overall wellness. We look forward to working with ZATCA to create a brighter, more active future for all.”

The signing of this strategic agreement marks the latest step taken by SFA to enhance the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving sports culture. It follows the launch of wide-ranging sports initiatives and campaigns launched by the Federation in alignment with the Quality of Life Program to encourage community members of all ages, abilities, backgrounds and genders to take part in daily sports and physical activities.