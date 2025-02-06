Giza, Egypt: Servier Egypt, a leading player in the pharmaceutical industry and part of the global Servier Group, proudly marked its Platinum Jubilee in Egypt with the inauguration of an additional state-of-the-art production line and the launch of a groundbreaking health access program, "Access Cancer Treatment (ACT) for Children." These milestones coincide with the celebration of 70 years of Servier’s global legacy.

The event was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Dr. Ali El Ghamrawy, Head of the Egyptian Drug Authority, Dr. Hesham Stait, Head of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement. In his remarks, he highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving Egypt's Vision 2030, particularly in areas like localized production, increased exports, and innovative healthcare solutions.

For over five decades, Servier Egypt has been a trusted partner in the nation’s healthcare journey, contributing to Egypt's Vision 2030 by prioritizing sustainable development, innovation, and expanding access to life-saving treatments. Today, Servier Egypt produces 25 million boxes for Egyptian patients annually.

Servier Egypt’s pharmaceutical site, with its two manufacturing facilities located in 6th of October, is one of eight Servier Group pharmaceutical sites worldwide. It was established in 1994 with an initial capacity to produce 5 million boxes annually. Today, the site is celebrating 30 years of serving patients with the highest product quality and safety standards. Volumes have grown year-over-year, reaching 25 million boxes, of which 90% is dedicated to the local market and 10% is exported to nine countries across Africa and the Middle East.

In total, Servier has invested more than EGP 1.6 billion in its operations and production capacity in Egypt, of which EGP 370 million are being invested into a specific program, spanning 11 key projects focusing on capacity building, CSR, quality, safety and digital procedures. Extensive parts of this local-talent-led transformation have already been realized, including the installation of solar panels, a wastewater treatment system and a new high-speed packaging line.

At the end of the transformation program, the site will mark a significant 2030 milestone of producing 50 million boxes annually. While continuing to meet local healthcare needs, this capacity will open the door to increase Servier Egypt’s exports in the region and external partners. These steps perfectly reflect Servier’s ambition to position Egypt as a regional hub for high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing and export excellence.

Samy Sinnuqrut, General Manager of Servier Egypt, stated, “This milestone reaffirms our long-standing commitment to Egypt’s Vision 2030. By investing in local production and innovation, we aim to enhance patient access to advanced treatments while contributing to Egypt’s economic and healthcare priorities. Our goal is to provide cutting-edge medicines not only to Egypt but also to the wider region.”

Servier Egypt offers a diverse portfolio of 34 medicines, addressing a wide range of therapeutic areas to meet the evolving needs of Egyptian patients. The company is a leader in cardio-metabolism and venous diseases (CMVD), providing innovative solutions for hypertension, diabetes, and heart failure. Additionally, Servier has made significant strides in oncology, bringing life-changing treatments for metastatic colorectal cancer and pancreatic cancer to EGYPT—two areas where medical needs are urgent. Our mission does not stop here. We are actively working to bring two more state-of-the-art oncology treatments to Egypt

Servier also announced the debut of Access Cancer Treatment (ACT) for Children Initiative, a flagship health access program addressing childhood cancer disparities, in partnership with several organizations.

The ACT for Children initiative focuses on providing access to quality medical care, empowering healthcare professionals with advanced skills, and expanding availability of life-saving treatments.

“Through ACT for Children, we aim to create long-term infrastructure and sustainable healthcare solutions that ensure children everywhere have access to the care and treatments they need,” added Sinnuqrut. “This is central to our Servier 2030 ambition to make a measurable, positive social impact.”

