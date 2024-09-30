New luxury development in Birmingham, UK, ideal for investors looking to diversify or with children being educated in the city

Off-market opportunity allows investors to purchase at the lowest possible price with access to a development that prioritises wellness and luxury

Dubai, UAE: Select Property, a leading UK-based property developer and investment partner, is set to launch an exclusive new residential development in the heart of Birmingham, the UK's top city for rental yields and capital growth. This launch comes against the backdrop of lower interest rates and recent UK visa reforms for GCC nationals, both of which are driving renewed activity in the UK property market.

Earlier this year, the firm released the findings of a survey, which found that 73% of KSA investors have considered investing in the UK property landscape, of which, 75% were eyeing Birmingham or Manchester, and 65% viewed real estate as their preferred investment haven. The harmony between GCC investors and the UK real estate market is evident as market analysis estimates over AED 11 billion influx of investment in 2024, amongst other factors that are contributing to this forecast.

Adam Price, CEO of Select Property, said: “Birmingham, home to our latest development, a luxury residence for the UAE and GCC market, has become a key focus due to its high rental yields, promising infrastructure developments, and a robust student population. The city’s combination of luxury-branded residences, educational institutions, and thriving economic prospects mirrors the appeal seen in other key UK cities like Manchester. GCC investors, particularly from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, are leveraging their returns on local properties to invest in UK real estate, seeking the strength and stability the market offers.”

To mark the launch, Select Property will host an exclusive VIP investor event for the residential development on the 10th of October, offering attendees priority access to a pre-launch discount ahead of the global launch later in that month. This off-market opportunity allows investors to purchase at the lowest possible price with access to a development that prioritises wellness and luxury.

The new development will enhance the resident experience like never before, with a focus on well-being and luxury amenities spanning 14,000 sq. ft. over five storeys. Notably, it will be the first residential development in Birmingham city centre to feature a swimming pool. Other amenities include a spa, a climbing wall, and a 45th-floor sky lounge, offering residents a modern urban lifestyle. The exclusive event is designed to engage with VIP GCC investors, featuring coffee and breakfast sessions, expert presentations, and 1:1 meetings with property consultants. Participants will additionally gain exclusive early access to apartment selections and valuable insights into the UK property market, with Birmingham being spotlighted as the UK's strongest investment city for rental yields and capital growth.

The event will take place on 10 October 2024, from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Capital Club, DIFC, featuring insightful presentations from experts in the UK property market and bookable 1:1 consultations. The event will additionally include a presentation from Select Property’s CEO, Adam Price, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, providing an overview of the UK property market and latest insight, alongside a UK mortgage update from Enness Global (international finance brokerage), offering guidance on why now is the time for investors to diversify into UK real estate.

To reserve your spot, please contact Select Property at info@selectproperty.com

About Select Property

Select Property is an award-winning, leading developer and investment partner, with a strong focus on consultation and service that delivers exceptional residential real estate properties. As an end-to-end service provider, they develop, sell, and manage UK property investments to support global investors throughout the journey. Through their in-house team of experts and 20 years of reliable, trusted experience, they create bespoke approaches for clients that incentivise recurring annual investment.

