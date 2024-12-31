

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf was named ‘Professional of the Year’ at the 2024 Middle East Council of Shopping Centres and Retailers (MECS+R) Awards ceremony held in Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah hotel, Riyadh. The awards celebrate innovation, strategic excellence, and the transformative power of retail across sectors.

Founded in 1994, the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R) is the leading body representing the shopping center and retail industry in the Middle East and North Africa. The council supports its members through networking events, educational programs, and regional conferences. Mr. Yusuf’s achievement recognizes his guidance of Seef Properties through a period of significant growth and transformation, most notably with the development of Al Liwan, a mixed-use destination blending residential, retail, and entertainment elements. Under his leadership, Seef Properties also embraced a strategic focus on sustainability while diversifying its offerings to enhance Bahrain's appeal as a hub for quality lifestyle experiences. Mr. Yusuf was recently recognized by Forbes Middle East as one of Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders 2024.

Reflecting on the win, Seef Properties CEO, Ahmed Yusuf said: “This achievement is a testament to the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. It underscores the leadership's dedication to empowering Bahraini talent and promoting their growth in leadership roles. This achievement is a result of our entire team’s dedication and hard work. We work together to ensure elevating Seef Properties’ portfolio and providing unmatched experiences to the community across our venues. It’s a recognition that not only reinforces the company’s adherence to its strategic vision, but also solidifies its commitment to being a driving force in Bahrain’s real estate, hospitality, and entertainment landscape.”

Since 2015, Mr. Yusuf has been serving as CEO of Seef Properties, one of Bahrain Bourse's largest publicly listed companies and a key player in the commercial, entertainment, and tourism sectors. He had an essential role in launching a number of Seef Properties’ major initiatives, including Al Liwan, while also shaping the vision for the company’s portfolio in entertainment and hospitality through Seef Entertainment and Fraser Suites. Additionally, he has been a driving force behind the company’s digital transformation initiatives.

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 as a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse and its operations are headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.