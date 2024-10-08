Customers in the Middle East can now shop wallpaper, curtains, upholstery, pillows and more featuring iconic works from The Met collection

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the largest art museum in the United States, and Sedar Global, one of the Middle East’s leading home interiors brands, are delighted to announce a unique collaboration that will enable customers to let their creativity flourish and bring artistic design into their homes.

For the first time in the region, Sedar Global customers will have the opportunity to enjoy soft furnishings featuring works of art from The Met’s world-famous collection. Each design will instantly enhance any interior space.

Beloved works of art spanning from historic to modern, including Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, Charles Demuth, Katsushika Hokusai, Gustav Klimt, Vasily Kandinsky, Rembrandt van Rijin and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec have been translated and inspired designs across wallpapers, curtains, roller blinds, pillows and upholstery to create an unforgettable artistic talking point.

Launching across Sedar Global stores in the MENA region in October 2024, this exciting collaboration begins with an initial, expertly-selected range of artwork from The Met collection that celebrates nature and new life through elements like land, sea and air.

Future seasonal introductions will be thematic in nature, drawing on the 1.5 million works of art in The Met collection spanning 5,000 years of art from around the globe, celebrating major artistic movements and lesser-known works. Catering to a broad range of tastes, Sedar Global will draw inspiration from works in a range of media including paintings, drawings, furniture, costume, and more.

Besher Mahayri Head of Brand Partnerships at Sedar Global said, “This collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art marks and honours our 135-year legacy, blending our rich heritage in interiors with The Met's prestigious art history. It's an invitation for our customers to bring and fuse these timeless pieces into contemporary living spaces.” Adding “We're excited to merge global artistic narratives into the heart of every home, crafting spaces that are as unique and cherished as the artworks themselves.”

Josh Romm, The Met’s Head of Global Licensing and Partnerships comments, “We are so pleased to be working with Sedar Global to put forth an inspiring offering of home accents. This licensed collaboration brings art to life in unexpected ways as customers create their own collections juxtaposing works from The Met with modern design. In keeping with our mission to reveal insightful connections across time and place, we hope that this collaboration will spark a dialogue about art, history, and design.”

The innovative project follows Sedar Global’s #YourSpaceYourArt brand campaign in recent years that invited customers to enhance their homes with bold touches of artistry. Adding to Sedar’s growing portfolio and ongoing collaboration with world-renowned brands including the likes of Armani/Casa, Roberto Cavalli, Versace Home, Swarovski amongst many others.

To shop the collaboration and create your own unique piece of interior design, Sedar invites customers to select artworks from a library of approved designs now in stores, which can be tailored to suit your space.

Shop The Met x Sedar Global in stores now. For more information, visit www.sedarglobal.com

ABOUT SEDAR GLOBAL

Catering to the window and wall décor industry for over 135 years, Sedar Global offer curtains, wallpaper, awnings, blinds, folding doors, curtain accessories and pillows from Marco Polo, Fujikawa, Amazona, Anatartica as well as internationally renowned names including Jannelli & Volpi, Armani/Casa, Swarovski, Roberto Cavalli, Versace, Somfy and York Weave amongst others

One of the world’s leading companies in manufacture, design and installation of window and wall décor Sedar has over 30 showrooms across 11 countries including the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq and is in the process of expanding across further territories worldwide. Sedar Global meet the highest in international retail standards offering a unique one-stop-shop experience through their showrooms and digital platform that integrate advanced technology, manufacturing, design, product ranges and personalised services for customers.

Counting royalty, airlines and hotels among its customers, Sedar Global can now be found in millions of homes, business and government institutions worldwide.

Instagram and Facebook: @SedarGlobal

ABOUT THE MET

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded in 1870 by a group of American citizens—

businessmen and financiers as well as leading artists and thinkers of the day—who wanted to create a museum to bring art and art education to the American people. Today, The Met displays tens of thousands of objects covering 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. The Museum lives in two iconic sites in New York City—The Met Fifth Avenue and The Met Cloisters. Millions of people also take part in The Met experience online. Since its founding, The Met has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in the Museum’s galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing both new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures.