Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise and the Middle East’s leading provider of managed security services, is set to spotlight its advanced cybersecurity services and solutions at Black Hat Saudi Arabia 2024, taking place from 26-28 November at RECC Malham. This year's presence underscores Help AG’s commitment to securing the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey under Saudi Vision 2030 through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a customer-centric approach.

Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer, Help AG said: “As technological advancements reshape the global landscape, cybersecurity must evolve to meet the demands of today’s AI-powered world. Our participation at Black Hat Middle East reaffirms our commitment to securing Saudi Vision 2030 by helping organizations stay ahead of these rapid advancements, ensuring their digital futures are secure and resilient.”

Fahad Al-Suhaimi, Country Director, Saudi Arabia, Help AG added: “Whether it’s in the integration of AI-enhanced threat detection, building post-quantum readiness, or leadership in Managed Security Services, Help AG brings a unique level of expertise to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey. We are glad to be joining Black Hat for another consecutive year as a vital platform for the Saudi cybersecurity industry.”

Saudi Arabia is establishing itself as a global force in AI development with a USD 100 billion planned initiative focused on creating a robust AI ecosystem.[1] Supporting Saudi Arabia’s digital ambitions, Help AG introduced the Cybersphere Nexus, a pioneering approach to shape the future of cybersecurity by addressing today’s challenges and anticipating those of tomorrow. Under this umbrella, Help AG’s pavilion, located at Hall 1 – Stand J30, will feature an innovation zone where visitors can experience live demonstrations and insights into securing AI and post-quantum cybersecurity, focusing on enabling safe, responsible AI integration while introducing quantum-resistant encryption to safeguard against emerging threats.

Recognized as the Managed Security Services (MSS) Leader in IDC MarketScape 2023 for the GCC region and as the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Leader in IDC MarketScape 2024 for the Middle East, Help AG offers a comprehensive cyber defense portfolio encompassing proactive threat detection, effective response, intelligent automation, and threat intelligence.

Additionally, Help AG’s managed security services are designed to meet regional requirements, leveraging local, in-country resources and the delivery of world-class services.

Help AG’s end-to-end portfolio addresses the Kingdom’s most pressing cybersecurity needs, combining advanced solutions with local expertise. Attendees will explore services such as Managed Cyber Defense, Digital Risk Protection, Digital Forensics and Incident Response, Cloud Security, Data and Identity Protection, Offensive Security, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance.

Critical to this portfolio is Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) security, where Help AG offers solutions for network segmentation, secure data transfer, remote access protection, threat detection and response, and asset management. These capabilities ensure the resilience of critical infrastructure, aligning with National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) compliance requirements and safeguarding the systems that power Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation.

To further enhance compliance with NCA frameworks, Help AG’s offerings include services tailored for audit readiness, incident response planning, and adherence to national regulations across sectors such as government, finance, healthcare, and infrastructure. These efforts are supported by state-of-the-art Security Operations Centers (SOCs) in Saudi Arabia, delivering 24/7 monitoring and incident response with in-country expertise, led by local Saudi professionals.

Help AG’s stand will feature a curated selection of strategic partners, including Palo Alto Network, Splunk, Vectra, Nozomi, CyberArk, Rubrik, Keysight, BigID, Illumio, DATAPATROL, IDQuantique, SandboxAQ, and GetVisibility. Through these partnerships, Help AG extends its service capabilities, bringing best-in-class security solutions and technologies that enhance resilience, protect critical assets, and align with the goals of Vision 2030.

As Black Hat Saudi Arabia 2024 brings together top industry minds and decision-makers, Help AG’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions, strategic alliances, and leadership in intelligent, automation-driven security will demonstrate how Saudi Arabia’s digital landscape can remain resilient and secure. Help AG is poised to shape the next era of cybersecurity, reinforcing its commitment to Vision 2030 and setting new standards for a secure, more robust future.

The next era of cybersecurity is here, and Help AG is leading the way.

About Help AG

Help AG – an e& enterprise company, is a recognized leader in next-generation cybersecurity technology and innovation. We combine strategic consulting with bespoke information security solutions and services to empower governments and enterprises across the Middle East and Africa to secure their digital transformation journey while maintaining a competitive edge.

Leveraging e&’s robust technology portfolio, vast market reach, and deep expertise, Help AG enables organizations in the region with the tools and capabilities needed to confidently navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Our advanced security offerings, coupled with a commitment to cybersecurity innovation and compliance, ensure that our customers benefit from unparalleled resilience and agility in an increasingly digital world.

As a trusted partner to both governments and enterprises, Help AG is dedicated to fostering a secure and compliant digital environment, helping our clients thrive in their digital endeavors.

To learn more about Help AG, please visit www.helpag.com.

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core.

Through optimizing operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Oman, Türkiye, Qatar, and South Africa, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://www.eandenterprise.com/.

