Dubai, UAE – SecureLink, the region’s leading Trusted Risk Advisor announced collaboration with BeamSec, a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions against e-mail-based threats and vulnerabilities.

BeamSec cybersecurity solutions tackle email security issues, particularly phishing and other threat vectors. They empower users with the necessary awareness and training through engaging audiovisual gamified resources, all available via the BeamSec Cybersecurity Awareness Simulation and Training Platform. For outbound email security, the BeamSec Emcrpt portfolio offers robust encryption algorithms to prevent messages from being intercepted during transmission. BeamSec solutions facilitates both on-premises and in the cloud, with customizable programs to meet the specific needs of customers.

The two organizations will collaborate to enhance BeamSec's geographical expansion across the EMEA region by leveraging SecureLink’s expertise in sales and services. SecureLink, being an ideal partner for this initiative, can provide comprehensive sales and post-sales support for the BeamSec portfolio, along with the capability to assist with future customizations and technical integrations.

Commenting on the partnership, Manish Pardeshi, Director, SecureLink said, “Leveraging SecureLink's established market expertise as a 'Risk Advisor' alongside BeamSec's comprehensive, scalable, and proven technology, we aim to meet customers' cybersecurity needs with the most integrated approach available in the market. There is a massive need for email security in the region and together we look forward to bringing in advanced email security practices to our customers to stay compliant in a rapidly evolving cyber landscape.”

“Customer satisfaction is our number one priority,” said Murat Guvenc, Managing Director of BeamSec. “What sets us apart is our commitment to understanding the unique needs of our customers and responding to their inquiries responsively and swiftly. BeamSec's four pillars BSpeed, Adaptability, Feasibility, and Expertise are designed to make our clients feel safe and confident in partnering with us.



“Our collaboration with SecureLink, a trusted and respected partner, will enable us to bring our value-added offerings to the market, faster. This partnership will serve as a secure link, connecting our product innovations to the local market and empowering our clients with an agile and robust security strategy."

About SecureLink

SecureLink is a risk advisory firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE is an independent advisory firm assisting customers in identifying, mitigating, and managing their business risks. SecureLink provides comprehensive assessment of risks across People, Process & Technology and helps with the right governance frameworks to ensure that risks are continuously monitored and acted upon. SecureLink offers these services via its partner community to develop frameworks and implement platforms for automation of governance, risk, and compliance requirements. For more information about SecureLink, please visit www.securelinkme.net

About BeamSec

BeamSec is a cybersecurity solutions provider committed to enhancing organizations’ defense against the ever-changing landscape of email-based cyber threats. Our holistic approach to securing your inbound and outbound email communications equips your employees with the awareness and tools needed to confidently detect and counteract email threats.

www.beamsec.com

www.linkedin.com/company/beamsec

https://www.youtube.com/@BEAMSEC