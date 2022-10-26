SEBA Bank’s institutional-grade custody solution now extends to blue-chip NFTs and provides clients with absolute confidence in securing their precious digital collectibles

Zug, Switzerland – SEBA Bank, a leading global crypto bank, simplifying access to the digital assets economy through a suite of fully regulated banking services, today launched an institutional-grade custody solution with all the necessary safeguards to secure clients' valuable NFTs.

The NFT market continues to develop and mature – with 2.2 million unique investors in the asset class in Q3 2022, a 36% increase in the same period in 2021. SEBA Bank's institutional-grade custody platform now enables its clients, either individuals or institutions, to securely store any Ethereum-based (ERC-721) NFTs including renowned collections such as Bored Apes, CryptoPunks and Clone X. SEBA Bank's custody solution provides its customers with absolute confidence in the security of their NFTs without the hassle of managing private keys themselves.

NFTs are disrupting the art, gaming, and investing industries. With strong communities supporting the technology, it is clear there is tremendous potential for NFTs and clear demand for trusted custody solutions. SEBA Bank is proud to be the first regulated bank to offer NFT custody, and with NFTs custodied within their Swiss Bank account, clients can include them in the total wealth picture and manage them like any other digital asset.

Urs Bernegger, Co-Head of Markets & Investment Solutions of SEBA Bank, said, “As a licensed and FINMA-regulated Swiss bank with core competence in cryptocurrencies and digital assets, we enable all of our clients to handle traditional and digital assets securely. We have the knowledge, established processes, and above all, a custody solution that is ISAE 3402 certified and established by independent bodies. The range of services combined with the highest security standards makes SEBA Bank's service offering unique and we are very pleased to be able to support our clients with our expertise in expanding our service by offering NFT custody."

SEBA Bank supports a range of regulated services including trading in over 16 cryptocurrencies, distinguished digital assets investment solutions, credit and lending solutions, crypto staking and institutional-grade custody. SEBA Bank's institutional-grade ISAE 3402-certified and independently audited hot and cold storage custody solutions enable clients to benefit from the highest security standards in safekeeping digital assets and private keys.

About SEBA Bank – Crypto.Banking.Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA Bank is a pioneer in the financial industry and is the only global smart bank providing a fully universal suite of regulated banking services in the emerging digital economy. In August 2019, SEBA Bank received a Swiss banking and securities dealer licence, and in September 2021 the CISA licence – the first time a reputed, regulatory authority such as FINMA has granted such licences to a financial services provider with a core capability in digital assets. In February 2022 SEBA Bank secured the Financial Services Permission from Abu Dhabi Global Market and opened an office in Abu Dhabi.

The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services combined with the highest security standards, make SEBA Bank’s value proposition unique - this is why Banque de France selected SEBA Bank to test the integration of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). CVVC Global Report and CB Insights names SEBA Bank as Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. Aite-Novarica Group awarded SEBA Bank with their 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award in the category “Digital Start-up of the Year”, and with their 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Awards in the category “Best Digital Asset Offering”. SEBA Bank received an award for “Digital Assets Offering or Service” at the WealthBriefing Swiss EAM Awards 2022, which marks the third industry accolade received by SEBA Bank within one year for its products and class-leading service offering.

For more information about SEBA Bank, please visit our website.

