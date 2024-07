Schneider Sustainability Impact program drives the company’s progress towards global sustainability targets.

Time Magazine and Statista: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has topped the "World's Most Sustainable Companies for 2024" list by TIME magazine and Statista. This recognition reflects Schneider Electric's ambitious goals to reduce its own emissions, but also the company’s commitment to helping its customers to become more energy efficient and reduce their emissions.

TIME and Statista used a transparent, multi-stage methodology to identify the world's most sustainable companies for 2024. The process began with a pool of over 5,000 of the world's largest and most influential companies. Following a rigorous four-stage assessment, the final ranking excluded unsustainable industries and considered factors like external sustainability ratings and commitments, corporate reporting practices, and environmental and social performance indicators. This comprehensive approach produced a ranking of 500 companies from over 30 countries.

Both TIME and Statista highlighted Schneider Electric's technological expertise and the Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) program. This transformative program drives and measures the company’s progress toward global sustainability 2021–2025 targets contributing to six long-term commitments that cover all environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. Among this progress, the company helped customers reduce their carbon emissions, with 553 million tonnes of CO2 saved and avoided since 2018. The company has also made significant progress in transforming its own supply chain. Carbon emissions from Schneider Electric's top 1,000 suppliers fell by 27% since the beginning of the program — and 21% of the company's most strategic supply chain partners have met Schneider Electric's decent work standards.

Peter Herweck, CEO, Schneider Electric, said: “We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the world's most sustainable company. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability, which is embedded in everything we do. We consider the environment, society, and good governance in our decisions and daily operations. That's why we're pushing hard to make even more progress on our sustainability goals and ensure everyone contributes to creating a positive and enduring impact”.

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric, said: “Schneider Electric’s sustainability journey is embedded within our wider mission to enhance energy efficiency and boost digital transformation for businesses and society at large. Our technologies not only drive a just energy transition in the region but also empower our customers and inspire local communities to adopt efficient energy solutions. This award is testament to our efforts over the past few years; we are proud to be recognized as part of a new generation of pioneers who are spearheading decarbonization and clean technology initiatives to achieve a more sustainable world for all.”

Schneider Electric was also recently included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 13th consecutive year, ranked #1 in its industry and secured its place in the Europe index. This achievement reflects its strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, with sustainability at the core of its strategy.

