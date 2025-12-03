Riyadh

Partner Companies and Their Roles

Tafadi A smart platform that detects client behavioral risks and reduces fraud. In partnership with SBR, Tafadi will help develop reliable behavior-based evaluation models, enabling companies to make more accurate and trustworthy decisions.

·Moeen – Global Talent Recruitment A company dedicated to providing global remote talent. By integrating SBR’s evaluation and filtering tools with Moeen’s talent network, Saudi companies gain access to elite international professionals through an efficient hiring pipeline.

·Interverse An AI system that analyzes human personality and deep traits. It enhances SBR’s candidate evaluation methodologies by adding qualitative insights beyond the CV, providing a more comprehensive picture of each applicant.

·MawHub –A recruitment and talent management ecosystem for startups in the region. It collaborates with SBR to build unified channels that accelerate access to talent and align evaluations with growth needs.

·Career Link A platform connecting students and trainees with suitable opportunities while developing their professional skills. Its partnership with SBR focuses on preparing a generation ready for the job market, supported by accurate data on readiness, skills, and professional behavior.

SBR, the Saudi-based startup platform specializing in evaluation technologies and data analytics powered by artificial intelligence, continues to strengthen its presence in the recruitment market through a series of strategic agreements recently signed with leading companies in recruitment, data analysis, and candidate assessment tools.

In a move reflecting the creation of an integrated ecosystem in data analytics, SBR has signed strategic agreements with leading platforms and companies in recruitment, analytics, and data—namely Moeen, Mawhub, Interverse, Career Link, and Tafadi. This initiative demonstrates a deep understanding of the transformations taking place in the Saudi labor market and the growing need for companies to adopt precise, AI‑driven solutions that provide a clear picture of candidates’ competencies and job fit.

This technical alliance enables SBR to expand the scope of its services and enhance the accuracy and integration of recruitment processes, making it part of an interconnected network that combines human expertise with extensive databases. This, in turn, positively impacts companies seeking employees on one hand, and candidates searching for suitable opportunities on the other.

These agreements come at a pivotal moment, as the Saudi labor market undergoes a significant transformation. The national vision places strong emphasis on enhancing the efficiency of Saudi professionals, fostering an attractive work environment, and accelerating digital transformation across both the public and private sectors.

SBR’s partnerships support several core objectives of Vision 2030, including improving human capital efficiency, creating new job opportunities, empowering small and medium-sized enterprises, and fostering a business environment conducive to attracting talent.

One of the main benefits of this expansion is SBR’s ability to access larger and more diverse datasets, enabling it to enhance its AI models for recruitment forecasting and produce deeper analytical reports that help businesses make faster and more accurate decisions. This serves as a knowledge tool that contributes to mapping the employment landscape in Saudi Arabia.

A source at SBR emphasized: “These partnerships will strengthen companies’ ability to evaluate job applicants scientifically and improve the quality of talent selection. By collaborating with platforms that use AI to analyze behavior, personality traits, and technical skills, we can raise the quality of final hiring decisions. These strategic partnerships grant SBR direct access to specialized platforms across multiple fields, enabling us to provide more accurate recruitment services, improve evaluation standards, and build an analytical ecosystem that helps companies make truly data-driven decisions.”

At the level of the Saudi recruitment sector, these agreements contribute to developing the full infrastructure of the labor market and meeting the requirements of the next phase. They support the complete digital transformation of the HR sector, increase employment success rates, advance Saudization objectives, and empower national talent, thereby reinforcing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The benefits of these partnerships extend beyond SBR alone, as the companies it collaborates with also gain access to a wider customer and company base via SBR’s expanding network. By integrating SBR’s AI solutions into their operations, they can leverage deeper, more accurate data to enhance their tools and services.

About SBR

SBR is a Saudi startup specializing in HR technology and recruitment. It provides AI-powered solutions to simplify hiring, reduce bias, and enable smarter recruitment decisions.

https://trySBR.com