Ahmed Al Ameri: We work to empower publishers as active partners in cultural development and the shaping of the future of knowledge

New Delhi, India: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) concluded its participation in the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026, that took place from 10 to 18 January at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The participation comes as part of the Authority’s vision to strengthen Sharjah’s presence on the global cultural scene and to expand avenues of cooperation with international publishing markets, foremost among them the Indian market.

During its participation in the fair, SBA held a series of professional meetings with Indian publishing houses and cultural and knowledge institutions. These meetings focused on introducing Sharjah’s integrated ecosystem for supporting the publishing industry and advancing the knowledge and creative sectors in the UAE and the region, while also opening pathways to benefit from the leading international cultural initiatives and events organised by the Emirate throughout the year.

His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: “Sharjah views international book fairs as platforms for establishing sustainable knowledge partnerships, not merely occasions for display.” He noted that Sharjah’s presence in New Delhi reflects the Emirate’s and the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to expanding cultural cooperation with Asia and engaging with long-established publishing markets that possess a rich civilisational heritage and a growing influence on the global cultural landscape.

He added: “The Authority’s participation in the New Delhi World Book Fair comes within a long-term cultural vision led by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which is grounded in the belief that books and the publishing industry are fundamental pillars in building the individual and strengthening dialogue between civilisations.”

Al Ameri affirmed that what Sharjah offers today to the international publishing sector is a fully integrated ecosystem that spans training and capacity building, the development of legislation and infrastructure, and the provision of an advanced professional and investment environment. This approach aligns with the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Book Authority, who has worked to consolidate Sharjah’s position as a global platform for cultural dialogue and book publishing. He explained that these efforts aim to empower publishers as active partners in cultural development and to build cross-border networks of cooperation that enhance the global presence of Arabic literature while opening new pathways for knowledge exchange and cultural integration.

International initiatives from Sharjah to the world

The Authority’s meetings at the fair included presentations on a range of initiatives and programmes led by SBA, including the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival and the Booksellers Conference, scheduled to be held next May. The discussions also highlighted the NYU Publishing Executive Programme, organised by the Authority in cooperation with New York University in the United States of America and the American University of Sharjah, as a specialised professional programme focused on developing publishing professionals and strengthening leadership and knowledge expertise within the sector.

The Authority also spotlighted the Sharjah International Book Fair as one of the world’s leading platforms for the publishing industry, alongside the specialised professional conferences held as part of the event. These include the International Publishers Conference and the Sharjah Libraries Conference, which serve as vital forums for exchanging expertise and addressing the challenges and transformations shaping the publishing sector at the international level. The Authority affirmed that this integrated ecosystem has played a central role in consolidating Sharjah’s position as a global platform for cultural dialogue and an active hub that brings together book and knowledge professionals while supporting the development of sustainable professional partnerships between publishers and cultural institutions worldwide.

Sharjah Publishing City: A gateway to expansion in regional markets

In a related context, Sharjah Book Authority presented the opportunities offered by Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone, recognised as one of the world’s leading free zones specialised in the publishing industry. The Authority showcased to international publishers, particularly Indian publishers, the city’s integrated ecosystem for supporting business establishment and expansion. This included an overview of regulatory frameworks, commercial licensing mechanisms, and the ease of launching operational activities from within the city, alongside its advanced infrastructure, specialised professional services, and investment opportunities that support publisher growth and facilitate access to regional and global markets.

During the fair, the city also announced a special offer for Indian publishers, reflecting Sharjah’s commitment to building long-term partnerships with Asian publishing markets and encouraging publishers to adopt Sharjah as a regional base for their operations, thereby strengthening integration between the Arab and Indian publishing landscapes.

Strong interest in Emirati and Arab books

The Sharjah pavilion recorded strong visitor interest throughout the fair, with audiences exploring publications by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, alongside titles issued by Kalimat Group and a number of cultural entities participating under the Sharjah Book Authority pavilion. This turnout reflected the Indian public’s growing interest in Arabic literature and publishing initiatives originating from Sharjah.

The New Delhi World Book Fair is considered one of the largest book fairs in the world that is directly open to the public. It is organised by the National Book Trust under the Ministry of Education of the Government of India, in partnership with the India Trade Promotion Organisation, and serves as a key platform for literary exchange, the advancement of the publishing industry, and cultural dialogue.

The 53rd edition of the fair features participation from more than 1,000 publishing houses representing over 35 countries, alongside more than 600 cultural events and nearly 1,000 speakers. Attendance is expected to exceed two million visitors over the nine-day programme.

SBA’s participation in this international event forms part of its broader strategy to build long-term partnerships with global publishing markets, strengthen cultural exchange, support translation rights, and empower publishers and authors to engage in a cross-border publishing ecosystem, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a global centre for the book and knowledge industries.

Attached images:

His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA

2-3. General images during SBA’s participation at the New Delhi World Book Fair