Boston becomes the airline's fourth destination in the United States, joining Chicago, New York and Washington, along with services to Toronto in Canada

Exciting opportunities for American travellers to explore Abu Dhabi's cultural treasures and hospitality

ABU DHABI, UAE – Etihad Airways is thrilled to announce its new destination in the United States, with four weekly flights to Boston commencing on 31 March 2024. This addition connects one of the United States’ most vibrant and dynamic cities to the ever-expanding Etihad network.

"We are delighted to introduce flights to Boston, which opens up Abu Dhabi to visitors from the American Northeast and across the United States," said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways. “We eagerly await welcoming guests to our extraordinary home as well as offering them access to our growing global network.

As one of America's most culturally diverse and thriving cities, visitors from Abu Dhabi will relish exploring its rich heritage and experiencing Boston's renowned hospitality.

Expanding US Gateway: This will be Etihad’s fourth US gateway, complementing services to Chicago, New York, and Washington, along with flights to Toronto in Canada. The addition of Boston further solidifies Etihad's commitment to providing passengers with enhanced connectivity between the United States and Abu Dhabi.

In addition to providing nonstop access to the Boston market, Etihad will offer convenient connections to cities throughout North America through its partnership with jetBlue. This partnership allows travellers to enjoy a seamless and hassle-free travel experience, unlocking numerous travel possibilities across the continent.

For American travellers, the new Boston route presents exciting opportunities to explore Abu Dhabi's cultural treasures and experience its renowned hospitality. From the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to the opulent Louvre Abu Dhabi, the city offers a captivating blend of modernity and tradition. Wander through the bustling souks, savour the delectable Emirati cuisine, and immerse yourself in the warmth of Emirati hospitality.

Boston beckons with its rich history and iconic landmarks, inviting visitors to step into a world of historical significance. With Boston’s unique historical position as the birthplace of the American Revolution you can walk in the footsteps of revolutionaries along the celebrated Freedom Trail and feel the spirit of America's past come alive. Catch the excitement of sports at Fenway Park, home to the revered Boston Red Sox, where spectators immerse themselves in the city's vibrant sports culture. With the picturesque Boston Harbour and the serene Boston Common, as well as its extraordinarily diverse neighbourhoods such as the Italian North end, Chinatown, Cambridge, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and Charlestown, the city offers a harmonious blend of natural beauty and urban energy.

A Special Connection: Boston holds a special place in the hearts of many Emiratis who have studied there. Its prestigious universities and welcoming atmosphere have fostered lasting friendships and transformative experiences, making it a city deeply cherished by past and present Emirati students and their families.

Abu Dhabi's significant investments in the healthcare and education sectors of Boston have fostered strong ties and collaborations in research and hospital development. Recognising Boston's status as a global healthcare and education hub, these initiatives have not only strengthened healthcare offerings in Boston but have also facilitated knowledge exchange and professional development for both regions. Through these partnerships, Abu Dhabi's commitment to advancing healthcare and education has cemented a valuable and enduring connection with Boston, driving progress and innovation in these vital fields.

Etihad will operate flights to Boston four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, utilising its state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring the airline's acclaimed Business Studios and Economy Smart seats, providing guests with a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.

Tickets Now Available: Tickets are now available for booking on etihad.com, offering travellers the opportunity to experience the world-class service and hospitality of Etihad on this exciting new route to Boston.

-Ends-

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae