Saxo Bank announces its financial results for 2025, achieving an adjusted net profit of EUR 120 million. With more than 1.5 million clients, Saxo Bank also reached a record number of end clients, as well as record client assets of EUR 133 billion.

In 2025, the J. Safra Sarasin Group signed a deal with the previous shareholders to acquire a majority stake in Saxo Bank. On 2 March 2026, the transaction was successfully concluded, and Saxo Bank welcomed Daniel Belfer as new CEO, while Founder Kim Fournais became Chairman of the Board of Directors.

2025 key figures at a glance (2024):

Total income: EUR 664 million (EUR 626 million)

Net profit: EUR 72 million (EUR 135 million)

Adjusted net profit: EUR 120 million (EUR 144 million)

Total equity: EUR 837 million (EUR 839 million)

Total client assets: EUR 133 billion (EUR 114 billion)

Total number of clients: 1,523,000 (1,286,000)

Capital ratio: 25% (29%)

Commenting on the results, Mads Dorf Petersen, Group CFO at Saxo Bank, said:

“2025 was another busy year for Saxo Bank. The financial results remained solid, and Saxo Bank continued the strong growth of number of clients and client assets, ending the year at record levels.

In 2025, Saxo Bank also announced a transaction that changed the ownership structure of the bank, where the J. Safra Sarasin Group became a new majority shareholder.

Saxo Bank looks towards 2026 and beyond, excited to work with our new majority shareholder, while our strategic focus remains unchanged. We continue to focus on getting curious people invested in the world by offering competitive prices and relentlessly improving our product and platform offerings, as well as the client experience. The protection of our clients’ assets will remain a core priority, and Saxo Bank will continue to make significant investments and improvements, including in compliance, anti-money laundering, cybersecurity, and risk management, as well as further integrating AI to enhance efficiency.”

The full report is available here.

About Saxo

At Saxo Bank we believe that when you invest, you unlock a new curiosity for the world around you. As a provider of multi-asset trading and investment solutions, Saxo’s purpose is to Get Curious People Invested in the World. We are committed to enabling our clients to make more of their money. Saxo was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1992 with a clear vision: to make the global financial markets accessible for more people. In 1998, Saxo launched one of the first online trading platforms in Europe, providing professional grade tools and easy access to global financial markets for anyone who wanted to invest.

Today, Saxo is an international award-winning FinTech for investors, traders, and Institutional (BaaS) partners who are serious about making more of their money. As a well-capitalised and profitable FinTech, Saxo is a fully licensed SIFI bank under the supervision of the Danish FSA, holding broker and banking licenses in multiple jurisdictions. As one of the first fintechs in the world, Saxo continues to invest heavily into technology to ensure that Saxo’s clients and partners enjoy unparalleled client experience, broad access to global capital markets across asset classes on our industry-leading platforms. Saxo’s open banking technology (BaaS) powers more than 150 financial institutional partners, boosting the investment experience and the tools offered to end clients (B2B2C). Headquartered in Copenhagen and serving more than 1.7 million clients and over 400 partners in total, Saxo Bank has recently reached new highs with client assets of more than DKK one trillion and is close to breaking through the DKK 5 billion mark for revenue. Saxo Bank employs more than 2,400 professionals in financial centers around the world including London, Singapore, Amsterdam, Zurich, Dubai, and Tokyo.

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