San Francisco, United States – Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Roblox, the immersive online gaming platform, to broaden access to game development and build creative talent in Saudi Arabia. The agreement will leverage the Roblox platform and its educational tools in the nation’s fast-growing games ecosystem.

As part of this partnership, Savvy will support Roblox to build its operational presence in the region and bring its dedicated Developer Relations expertise in-country to work with Saudi-based game developers and studios. This will enable local creators to have direct access to tools and resources from Roblox for localized training, community building, and technical support. Leveraging the Roblox Creator Hub, the partnership also seeks to support creators via online learning materials and assets, upskilling workshops, and tailored competitions.

The Savvy and Roblox collaboration places a significant emphasis on education, with plans to engage with creators, schools, and parents, supporting several workstreams in Savvy’s existing partnership with the Ministry of Education. This will include Roblox’s direct support for Saudi- based developers in creating playable games based on the winning concepts from a nationwide, grassroots competition with the participation of more than 700,000 high school students. In parallel, Savvy will work with both Roblox and the Ministry of Education to facilitate the co- development of country-specific educational and informational materials on online safety, parental controls, and guidance on safe play and digital literacy.

“Saudi Arabia’s games sector continues to grow at pace, alongside rising interest in game development as a career path and an avenue for entrepreneurship. We are pleased to partner with Roblox to encourage more Saudi students to utilize its game development tools, fostering creativity and equipping emerging talent with the resources and support to help succeed in this rapidly evolving industry,” said Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy.

Dave Baszucki, Co-Founder and CEO of Roblox commented on the partnership, saying “Our vision at Roblox is to reimagine the way people come together, enabling anyone anywhere to become a creator by lowering the technical barriers to entry traditionally associated with game development. Today’s announcement with Savvy Games will help realize that vision for creators across Saudi Arabia and align with the growth of the Kingdom's creator ecosystem under Vision 2030. We firmly believe that investing in high-quality, educational opportunities for the next generation of Saudis will contribute to the Kingdom’s rapidly growing digital economy.”

In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy objectives, these partnerships support building a robust games and esports ecosystem by creating opportunities for talent development in game creation and expanding the Kingdom’s goal to become a global hub for gaming.

About Savvy Games Group

Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”) was formed with a mission to drive long-term growth and innovation in the games and esports industry. Backed by its shareholder, the Public Investment Fund, Savvy deploys capital over long-term horizons through acquisitions, investments, and business ventures. By expanding its portfolio and growing the games and esports ecosystem, it is shaping the future of the sector on a global scale. As Saudi Arabia’s National Champion for Games and Esports, Savvy is also focused on developing the sector’s domestic ecosystem.

https://savvygames.com/

About Roblox

Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create, and share endless unique experiences. Roblox’s vision is to reimagine the way people come together—in a world that’s safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, Roblox is building an innovative company that, together with the community, has the ability to strengthen the social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world.

For more about Roblox, please visit corp.Roblox.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Savvy: media@savvygames.com

Roblox: press@roblox.com