Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”), Saudi Arabia’s National Champion for Games and Esports, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King Saud University (“KSU”), one of the Kingdom’s leading academic institutions, to collaborate on developing future talent in games and esports.

The MoU establishes a framework for joint initiatives that support skill development, promote knowledge exchange, and create pathways for students to gain exposure to the games and interactive entertainment industry. Through this partnership, Savvy and KSU will explore opportunities to design high-quality programs and learning experiences for students in relevant fields.

“This partnership with King Saud University reflects our commitment to building the next generation of talent that will help shape the future of Saudi Arabia’s games and esports sectors,” said Majed Al-Muhanna, Chief Human Resources Officer at Savvy Games Group. “Working with one of the country’s most respected universities allows us to further advance the goals of the Savvy Academy and support the delivery of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy as part of Vision 2030.”

“KSU is dedicated to providing our students with advanced learning opportunities that prepare them for emerging industries and future careers. Our collaboration with Savvy Games Group will help equip our students with exposure to one of the world’s fastest-growing sectors and expand their professional horizons,” said Dr. Abdulmajeed Alameer, Dean of the College of Computer and Information Sciences at King Saud University.

The partnership is part of Savvy Academy’s broader efforts to work with leading universities across Saudi Arabia to deliver world-class training and expand the local talent pipeline for gaming, esports, and digital creative fields. It also aligns with the Kingdom’s wider ambitions to diversify the economy, develop human capital, and empower youth with future-ready capabilities.

About Savvy Games Group

Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”) was formed with a mission to drive long-term growth and innovation in the games and esports industry. Backed by its shareholder, the Public Investment Fund, Savvy deploys capital over long-term horizons through acquisitions, investments, and business ventures. By expanding its portfolio and growing the games and esports ecosystem, it is shaping the future of the sector on a global scale. As Saudi Arabia’s National Champion for Games and Esports, Savvy is also focused on developing the sector’s domestic ecosystem.

https://savvygames.com/

About King Saud University

Established in 1957, King Saud University is the Kingdom’s first university and one of the region’s most prominent academic institutions. KSU offers a wide range of world-class academic programs and is committed to developing highly skilled graduates who contribute to national development across key sectors.

https://ksu.edu.sa/