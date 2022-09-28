Savills Abu Dhabi has been appointed as the exclusive leasing agent and property managers for the Ajwan Towers located at Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Ajwan Towers is the newest residential building to enter the Abu Dhabi rental market landscape. It is perfectly situated on the waterfront offering spectacular views and access to over 9 km of pristine beaches.



The island is home to some of the best schools with Cranleigh School and Redwood Montessori a short distance away and offers families a relaxed and happy environment for children. Moreover, the renowned New York University is located within a 10-minute drive whilst Abu Dhabi Mall and Downtown Abu Dhabi are a mere 12 minutes away.

The closest neighbours of Saadiyat Island—Al Reem and Yas Island—are within an easy 15–20-minute drive and both feature a multitude of parks, retail shops, malls, schools, and clinics.

Residents of the Ajwan Towers will enjoy spacious living with a selection of nearly 250 luxury 1-, 2- and 3- bedroom apartments spread across 10 floors, available for rent. The apartments range in size, from 800 sq ft to just under 3,000 sq ft and are spread across three well located buildings. There is only one 6-bedroom penthouse available for those looking for the ultimate home, spread across 6,000 sq ft. The architecture of the buildings is sleek, influenced by the natural curves of the ocean with unique walkways connecting the buildings.

The apartments are designed with comfort and convenience in mind and have the latest finishes, fixtures and modern amenities. Each apartment is unique in its layout offering a choice between semi-enclosed and closed kitchens. Residents benefit from a separate laundry area, maids’ room, and private basement parking located on site.

The towers have the best facilities available where residents can enjoy the use of the state-of-the-art gym and exclusive access to two swimming pools. The highlight is the larger pool located opposite the beach with a resident-only entertainment area. The biggest advantage of the tower’s location is the access to the local beachfront promenade with a wide variety of restaurants.

Stephen Forbes, Head of Savills Abu Dhabi said: “With this latest instruction, Savills has further cemented its position as the market leading leasing and property management agent in the capital. Ajwan Towers is a prestigious addition to our portfolio and boasts superior quality, ensuring a wonderful living experience for future residents. Its location on Saadiyat Island makes it even more appealing, as it presents itself as an idyllic escape from the day-to-day hustle and bustle of the city whilst being close enough to every convenience.”

Regarding the appointment of Savills, Sultan Alkhyeli, ESK Investments Chairman Representative said “We are happy to team up with Savills for the launch and management of our project Ajwan towers. Savills has deep roots in the Middle East real estate market with a track record of over 40 years. These characteristics were vital for us to ensure the best possible experience for our tenants in a unique property at the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District. We look forward to welcoming our tenants to their new home Ajwan Towers.”

Saadiyat Island remains one of the most popular and picturesque islands within Abu Dhabi with unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf and is home to the finest resorts, restaurants, and spas in Abu Dhabi. The Louvre and Saadiyat Cultural District are some of the many tourist attractions at residents’ doorstep. One can enjoy a game of golf at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club or spend a relaxing day at the beach, which is famous for the Hawksbill turtle patrol and has one of only three turtle sanctuaries within the UAE.

The island continues to see development with exciting projects in the works and the famous Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Museum due to open in 2025.

To find out more about availability at Ajwan Towers, please contact Savills at Abudhabi@savills.me.

