Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has introduced an exceptional promotional offer with discounts of up to 50% on international flights via King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. This initiative reflects Saudia's commitment to providing exclusive deals and competitive prices to its guests throughout the year. The offer also connects guests to the Kingdom through the "Your Ticket Your Visa" service, which allows visitors to stay in the Kingdom for up to 96 hours, explore its various regions, and even perform Umrah.

Saudia guests can take advantage of this promotional offer and book their tickets from August 18 to 31, 2024, for travel between September 1 and November 30, 2024. The offer applies to both Business and Guest Class, allowing guests to craft bespoke journeys across four continents aboard Saudia's fleet.

Saudia's website and digital channels offer a comprehensive suite of services, from trip planning to check-in and post-flight support. Guests’ travel experiences are elevated by efficient ground services at airports, ensuring smooth operations and exceptional in-flight services, including high-quality catering, in-flight entertainment, and more.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com