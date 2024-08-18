Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, continues to top the global list for on-time performance (OTP), achieving this milestone for the second time consecutively, according to a report by the independent aviation tracking site, Cirium, for July2024.

The report indicates that Saudia has achieved an on-time arrival rate of 88.12% and an on-time departure rate of 88.15%, operating 16,503 flights across its network of over 100 destinations in four continents.

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: “At Saudia Group, achieving a high OTP has been a shared objective, as it directly impacts guest satisfaction. We’ve successfully maintained it during this year’s peak seasons, a testament to the collaborative efforts of the entire Saudia Group and relevant stakeholders in the aviation industry. Sustaining our leadership in this area requires continuous dedication and resilience in overcoming the numerous challenges within the aviation sector globally.”

In the coming years, Saudia will take delivery of 103 new aircraft, aligning with the airline’s strategy to double seating capacity, expand to new global destinations, as well as its commitment to bring the world to the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com