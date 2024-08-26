Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is offering a 20% discount on flights between its domestic destinations. This special promotion is part of Saudia’s ongoing efforts to enhance guest loyalty through various initiatives.

The discount applies to bookings made on August 26 and 27, 2024, for travel throughout September 2024. Guests can redeem this offer by using the code SV20 when booking Guest Class “Saver” tickets on Saudia’s website or mobile app.

Currently operating a diverse fleet of 144 aircraft, Saudia is set to expand further with the addition of 131 new aircraft in the coming years. This growth supports Saudia’s objective to connect the world to the Kingdom through high-quality air services.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com