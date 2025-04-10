Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Almoosa Health, a leading healthcare provider in Saudi Arabia, is deploying Salesforce Health Cloud and Marketing Cloud to enhance its communication and engagement with patients, aiming to improve the patient experience and healthcare efficiency while boosting operational efficiency. The news follows Salesforce's recent announcement highlighting its plans to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia with new regional headquarters in Riyadh as more companies invest in Agentforce, the digital labor platform for enterprises.

Almoosa Health operates a network of 730 patient beds across the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia and provides an extensive range of services, encompassing acute care, active rehabilitation, long-term care, home healthcare services, and pharmacies.

From 2025, Almoosa Health intends to expand across the kingdom, including establishing a new hospital in Khobar. In line with its ambition to scale up its services, the company also wants to enhance its ability to serve patients, deploying advanced technology to manage patients’ healthcare journeys and improve the patient experience.

Malek Abdulaziz Almoosa, CEO of Almoosa Health, said: “As an internationally recognized healthcare provider, we are excited to deploy state-of-the-art AI-powered solutions from Salesforce to deliver the best possible engagement and health services for our patients, while maximizing efficiencies across the group. This includes reducing no-shows to ensure our patients adhere to their care plans to improve their healthcare outcomes. The tools that we are deploying will enable us to build on our reputation for quality care, foster trust and collaboration with patients and support the ongoing development of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector in line with Vision 2030.”

By deploying Health Cloud, Almoosa Health will gain consistent visibility of its patients across all channels of communication, including face-to-face interactions, Whatsapp messages, email, and telephone. This will give patients a more seamless, unified experience to support their healthcare journeys. It will also lead to operational efficiencies and improved patient relationships and retention, including a reduction in appointment no-shows.

Salesforce Marketing Cloud will help Almoosa Health to enhance its engagement with patients at scale, for example by communicating relevant healthy lifestyle recommendations that are personalized for them. The project will be implemented by technology partner, Arcsen.

Amit Khanna, SVP & GM, Salesforce Health, said: “Almoosa will demonstrate what healthcare providers can achieve by focusing on engagement and communication with patients, which are often undervalued but vitally important areas of healthcare. By gaining more visibility around patients and offering more bespoke, targeted engagements, healthcare providers can significantly improve outcomes. We look forward to working with Almoosa Health as it expands and are also excited to collaborate on deploying AI-driven solutions, including Agentforce, as a next step in improving engagement and delivering more personalized care experiences.”