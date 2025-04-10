Will inspire future generations to shape the future of mobility, engaging more than 50,000 students by the end of 2025

Supports PIF’s leadership in advancing electric mobility through its unprecedented E360 partnership uniting Formula E, Extreme H and E1 electric powerboat racing

MIAMI – PIF and Formula E today announced their Driving Force partnership, “Driving Force Presented by PIF,” a groundbreaking educational program focused on STEM learning and sustainability.

Driving Force Presented by PIF is a multi-dimensional learning program designed to engage and inspire students aged 8 to 18 on shaping the future of mobility through interactive workshops, hands-on learning experiences and digital resources. With in-person workshops taking place across the US, Saudi Arabia and the UK, and a comprehensive online learning program, the program will impact more than 50,000 students worldwide, marking its largest expansion since its launch in June last year.

Debuting today in South Florida ahead of the April 12th Miami E-Prix, the program demonstrates PIF’s commitment to advancing sustainable mobility, made possible through E360, its first-of-its-kind partnership uniting Formula E, Extreme H and E1 electric powerboat racing. By inspiring the next generation of engineers, innovators and sustainability leaders, PIF is shaping the future of electric motorsport and sustainable technology.

Alejandro Agag, Founder and Chairman of Formula E, Extreme H and E1 said: “Since introducing the PIF E360 partnership last year, Formula E and PIF continue to look for opportunities to make a positive, real-world impact. Driving Force Presented by PIF is an example of how PIF is not only elevating motorsports but also inspiring the next generation of talent through STEM education which plays a crucial role in inspiring future motorsport talent in sustainable mobility and green technology.”

Mohammed AlSayyad, Head of Corporate Brand at PIF, said: “PIF is committed to supercharging the growth and transformation of electric motorsport and through our partnership with E360, we are collaborating with our partners to accelerate progress, maximize impact, and deliver powerful unified programs. For the first time, we are bringing together Formula E, Extreme H and E1 to expand the Driving Force program and drive transformative impact by empowering youth who are the innovators of tomorrow.”

Driving Force Presented by PIF

Driving Force Presented by PIF kicked off at Keys Gate Charter School in Miami and included a hands-on workshop packed with active learning for up to 90 students. The aim of the program is to provide access and opportunity for young people to explore a STEM career in motorsport and sustainability.

Supercharging Future Mobility

Driving Force Presented by PIF also marks the start of “Supercharged,” PIF’s transformative campaign focused on driving innovation and global progress through E360. E360 aims to redefine the future of electric racing and drive technological innovation while leading the way in green technological innovation that will be the cornerstone of future electric mobility.

