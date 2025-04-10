Veolia aims to maintain this market share while doubling the operation & maintenance capacities

Veolia has driven major innovation on desalination market allowing 80% efficiency gains since 1980 and 90% m3 of water price reduction since 1970

With tremendous progress achieved in terms of efficiency and footprint over the past 25 years, desalination became an essential part in the toolkit to face water scarcity. It has become cheaper, more effective and increasingly scalable to meet the growing global demand, in terms of size, volume, and efficiency.

The desalination market is set to accelerate growth over the next 5 years, driven primarily by the Middle East, Pacific Asia and some countries in Europe, with the capacity planned for award representing ~40,000 MLD.

Already a leader in the desalination sector, with 18% of the world's installed desalination capacity built using its technologies, Veolia is set to consolidate its market share while doubling its operated capacity from 1.4 Bm3 to 2.8 Bm3 by 2030.

Recent gains worldwide attest to Veolia’s strong ambitions in the desalination market as evidenced by the Mirfa 2 & Hassyan Desalination plants in the United Arab Emirates (2023 and 2024), the Cornwall Desalination plant in the United Kingdom (2023) and the exclusive discussions for Rabat Desalination plant in Morocco (2024).

With more than 50 years of continuous effort, Veolia has become the champion of sustainable desalination, driving major breakthroughs and innovation in the desalination market:

Energy consumption divided by almost 7 since 1970

Increasingly compact and efficient units, thanks to solutions such as the BarrelTM technology (2019) and Intelligent Reverse osmosis processes integrating AI

Minimisation of the environmental footprint of the facilities, by reducing chemicals usage and more renewable decarbonized power supply

Respect of the marine environment, particularly when it comes to brine management.

Veolia continues to drive innovation in this field and fueling other water technologies, such as micropollutant treatment and wastewater management, creating synergies that address multiple water-related challenges at once.

"Our global leadership and ambitions in desalination, in line with our strategic GreenUp program, demonstrate our capability to develop increasingly innovative and adaptable technological solutions to meet the needs and challenges of territories and industrial players. It is our unique positioning and through our winning formula that combines expertise, performance and environmental responsibility that allows us to have even greater ambitions today to implement effective and more affordable solutions while preserving both this vital resource and local ecosystems", says Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia.

Veolia on desalination market

With a combined treatment capacity of approximately 13 million m3 of water per day at more than 2.300 sites in 108 countries, Veolia is the world leader in desalination.

2030 ambition : maintain the market share in desalination capacity installed and double the Operation & Maintenance capacity

Some iconic references on a global scale : Morocco: Rabat Desalination plant (MoU 2024) United Arab Emirates: Hassyan Desalination plant (new contract 2024) United Kingdom: Cornwall Desalination plant (new contract 2023) United Arab Emirates: Mirfa 2 Desalination plant (new contract 2023) Australia: Sydney desalination plant Oman : Sur desalination plant Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Sadara-Marafiq industrial desalination plant



Veolia, a leader in Water Services and Technologies Worldwide

c.€45bn revenue to 2024 : c.25% in energy, c.35% in waste and c.40% in water (c.€18bn turnover)

#1 Worldwide in Water Technologies = c.€5bn turnover

#1 Worldwide in Water Operations = c.€13bn turnover

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024.