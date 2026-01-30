Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, recorded significant growth in its operational performance throughout 2025, while continuing to leverage its international flight network to enhance transit traffic yields. The airline transported approximately 37 million guests, reflecting a 6% increase compared to 2024.

During the year, Saudia operated over 203.9 thousand scheduled and additional flights, marking a 4.7% rise, while total flight hours reached around 597 thousand, up by 2.5%.

Saudia also continued to record growth in intercontinental transit traffic through airports across the Kingdom during 2025. According to its operational performance report, the airline transported over 3.2 million transit guests, an increase of 8.4%. This growth was supported by year-round operational planning, including peak travel seasons, designed to efficiently accommodate rising demand.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: “Our sustained year-on-year growth in the number of guests transported, while maintaining operational efficiency and on-time performance, reflects the integrated efforts of our teams across planning and operations. This performance aligns with the objectives of the Saudi Aviation Strategy and reinforces our role in bringing the world to the Kingdom. Continued growth in our operational performance supports our ability to connect visitors to major tourism, entertainment, and sports events, in addition to the Hajj and Umrah seasons.”

Saudia’s consistent operational growth directly supports the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, marked by the expansion of its international network to include key destinations such as Moscow. By launching new scheduled and seasonal routes, the national flag carrier continues to "bring the world to the Kingdom." This growth is underpinned by innovative service enhancements and industry-leading on-time performance, driving the Kingdom’s ambition to serve 330 million guests and connect Saudi Arabia to over 250 global destinations by 2030.

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.



Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.



A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.



Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

