Saudi Tourism Authority and Roshn Saudi League partnership brings ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’ on board as Platinum Sponsor

‘Our partnership with ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’ reflects RSL’s expanding influence and appeal globally,’ Carlo Nohra, COO, Saudi Pro League

Riyadh: Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) and Roshn Saudi League (RSL) are pleased to announce a significant partnership, naming ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’ as an official Platinum Sponsor of RSL.

The collaboration aims to leverage the league's popularity, which features some of the world's most decorated footballers. It highlights STA and RSL’s commitment to showcasing Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant sporting scene to a global audience.

As part of the agreement, STA will work alongside RSL to develop and promote tourism products and experiences that position Saudi Arabia as a leading travel destination, attracting visitors from the broader MENA region and across the world. This sponsorship is expected to bolster connections with Saudi football clubs, setting the stage for future partnerships and collaborations.

Abdullah Ibrahim Alhagbani, Chief of Partnerships and Executive Affairs, Saudi Tourism Authority said: "Our partnership with RSL represents a significant step forward in our mission to elevate Saudi Arabia as a leading global tourism destination. Together, we will showcase Saudi’s rich cultural heritage and diverse attractions, underpinned by our firm dedication to excellence in the realms of sports and entertainment.

Alhagbani added: “This partnership showcases the reputation and growing influence of RSL, both locally and globally, and aims to unify efforts in attracting tourists and promoting Saudi’s unique tourist destinations and international events held throughout the year.”

Carlo Nohra, the Chief Operating Officer at the Saudi Pro League, said: “Our partnership with ‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’ reflects RSL’s expanding influence and appeal globally. It embodies our mutual commitment to excellence and our dedication to delivering memorable experiences for football fans from around the world. Together, we aim to establish new standards for sports and tourism in the region and showcase the best of Saudi Arabia to the world."

The partnership agreement represents a pivotal milestone for RSL, enhancing its international presence and establishing Saudi Arabia as a premier destination for football on the global stage. This collaboration also aligns with RSL's aim to globally expand its fanbase, utilising Saudi Arabia’s renowned attractions and leading position in the tourism sector.

About Saudi Tourism Authority

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination’s offerings through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.

‘Saudi, Welcome to Arabia’ is the consumer facing brand of the Saudi Tourism Authority

To learn more please visit www.VisitSaudi.com

About Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League (SPL), established in 2008 in accordance with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's (SAFF) Statutes, is an open league of football comprising 18 clubs. In charge of managing the highest division of professional football in Saudi Arabia, the SPL operates, promotes, and commercialises an annual, round-robin competition known as the Roshn Saudi League (RSL).

Follow all the latest developments on Twitter at @SPL_EN (https://twitter.com/SPL_EN ) and on Instagram at @SPL (https://www.instagram.com/spl ), or visit the website https://spl.com.sa/en for more information and updates