RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a collaboration with the Saudi Water Authority (SWA) to launch the H2O Platform, a next-generation digital ecosystem designed to accelerate the Kingdom’s water sector transformation.

Developed and deployed by IBM Consulting’s experts in sustainability and industry transformation, the platform harnesses advanced AI and hybrid cloud technologies to provide decision-makers with actionable insights, enabling real-time monitoring, trend identification, and proactive resource management – – across Saudi Arabia’s entire water value chain.

IBM Consulting collaborated with the Saudi Water Authority to deliver more than 40 data‑driven use cases across the water value chain. These were mapped to SWA’s mandates and organized into a detailed catalog, backlog, and implementation roadmap to guide execution, building and deploying the H2O Platform itself. Leveraging advanced AI, hybrid cloud, and data integration technologies, the team translated the prioritized use cases into operational capabilities that now provide SWA with real‑time insights, predictive intelligence, and a unified digital framework for water management across the Kingdom.

The H2O ecosystem also introduces Consumer Assistant, an AI-powered virtual interface that enhances citizen engagement by enabling users to access water services, track consumption, and receive personalized conservation recommendations.

At the heart of the platform is the H2O Intelligent Assistant, a generative AI-powered tool, which supports decision-makers through data-driven insights, , and interactive alerts. . The assistant provides dynamic, persona-based insights to guide financial, operational, and strategic decisions, all within a secure environment compliant with the National Cybersecurity Authority’s regulations and AI ethics guidelines. Building on this, the companies will also explore evolving the platform into an agentic AI ecosystem, enabling autonomous digital agents to collaborate, learn, and execute complex tasks with minimal human input, further enhancing predictive accuracy, decision speed, and the proactive management of resources across the water value chain.

“As Saudi Arabia continues to make tremendous headway on the road to transformation, we are determined to play our part in effecting positive change across the Kingdom by driving excellence in the water ecosystem,” said Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Alsheikh, Vice President for Strategic Companies and Local Content “Our collaboration with IBM furthers our work to digitize our operations and advance the full digital integration of water services across the Kingdom. For us, the launch of the H2O Platform marks another pivotal step towards creating a globally distinguished model for the sustainable management of water services across the country.”

“We are committed to serving as a partner of choice to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, empowering SWA with access to the most advanced AI-driven tools to transform water management in the country,” said Khalid AlOfaysan, Country Head and Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Saudi Arabia “With new, ambitious water projects being launched across the Kingdom, fully aligned with the National Water Strategy, the UN’s Sustainable Development goals and Saudi Arabia’s pledge to achieve net-zero by 2060, we believe that AI adoption is crucial to advancing water management efficiency.”

This transformation marks a major leap from previously manual, fragmented data processes to an automated, real-time intelligence framework that delivers a holistic view of operations across the Kingdom’s water system and enables greater collaboration and data integration among national water entities, supporting smarter water management and resource optimization in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.

Powered by IBM Consulting’s deep industry expertise in AI and hybrid cloud, these capabilities position SWA as a regional leader in pioneering the use of AI agents and data-driven intelligence to manage one of Saudi Arabia’s most vital resources, while supporting the Kingdom’s goals for economic diversification, sustainability, and digital leadership.

As part of the agreement, both entities will organize technical events to highlight Saudi talent in technology and innovation, while advancing the Authority’s Vision 2030 objectives related to digital transformation and sustainable water resource management.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of governments and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.