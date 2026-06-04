RIYADH, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - June 03, 2026: Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) announced the appointment of Ms. Nora Alsarhan as Chief Executive Officer, pursuant to a Board of Directors resolution issued during its meeting held on June 3, 2026. Ms. Alsarhan will officially assume her role effective July 1, 2026.

The appointment is part of a leadership succession plan developed and overseen by the SVC Board of Directors, ensuring a structured leadership transition and reinforcing the company's continued growth and its role in the Kingdom’s private capital ecosystem.

Ms. Nora Alsarhan has extensive experience in private capital investment management and financial advisory services. She has held several leadership positions since joining SVC in June 2019, most recently as Deputy CEO and Chief Investment Officer, in which she played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s strategy, leading its investment agenda, and overseeing strategic planning, governance, and institutional performance.

Ms. Alsarhan holds an MBA with honors from Alfaisal University and completed the Leadership Development Program at Harvard Business School. She is also a Kauffman Fellow and serves on several boards and investment committees at public- and private-sector entities.

On this occasion, the Board of Directors extends its sincere appreciation and gratitude to His Excellency Dr. Nabeel Koshak for his significant efforts and outstanding contributions during his tenure as CEO since 2019, which played a fundamental role in establishing the company's operations, developing its capabilities, and strengthening its position as a market maker for the Saudi private capital ecosystem.

During his tenure, the company experienced significant growth in investment activity, establishing the Kingdom as a regional leader in venture capital. He also prioritized developing a leadership succession plan for the executive team. This appointment reflects that effort, demonstrating an institutional approach to leadership development and sustained performance.

The Board further affirmed that Dr. Koshak will continue to contribute to and support the company’s journey and will remain on the Board.

SVC is one of the Kingdom’s leading investment institutions. Over recent years, its strategy has played a key role in positioning Saudi Arabia as the regional leader in venture capital investment for the third consecutive year in 2025, with venture capital investment in the Kingdom growing 26-fold since 2018. The Company has invested in more than 65 funds spanning venture capital, private equity, venture debt, and private credit. These funds have collectively invested in more than 1,000 startups and SMEs, supporting the growth and diversification of the Saudi economy and contributing to the achievement of Vision 2030 objectives.

About SVC

SVC is an investment company established in 2018 and is a subsidiary of the SME Bank, part of the National Development Fund (NDF). SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for Startups and SMEs from pre-seed to pre-IPO through fund investments and direct investments in startups and SMEs. Further information is available at www.svc.com.sa.