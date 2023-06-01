Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Today, the International Functional Fitness Federation (iF3) announced its recognition of the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) as the national governing body for functional fitness in Saudi Arabia.

SFA — the main body responsible for developing community sports in the Kingdom — was established in 2018. In line with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s blueprint for economic and social reform, the Federation is mandated to raise physical activity levels in the kingdom and recognize SFA's work to build a healthy and vibrant community by raising awareness of the importance of physical activity such as functional fitness, iF3 has announced SFA as its latest member.

Shaima Saleh AlHusseini, Managing Director, Saudi Sports for All Federation, said: “We are delighted to be recognized by iF3 as a member of the IF3 for functional fitness in Saudi Arabia. As part of our mission to drive community sports in the Kingdom, we have placed an emphasis on shining a light on the power of functional fitness, launching projects, and hosting events — such as SandClash — to encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles. Functional fitness has grown tremendously over the years in Saudi Arabia, and we are determined to inspire more people and communities to take it up".

She added: “The 2023 edition of our SandClash event attracted over 4,000 participants, with close to 800 athletes from 45-plus countries taking part in the two-day competition. Our future SandClash events promise to be even bigger, with more competitors and participants taking part, raising the bar for fitness-themed competitions and engagements in the region.”

Gretchen Kittelberger, President of the International Functional Fitness Federation, said: “The Saudi Sports for All Federation has been doing great work to promote and grow functional fitness in Saudi Arabia for several years. In addition to launching a diverse range of community-focused campaigns, state-of-the-art facilities, and youth programs, the Federation also hosts a wide selection of events, including the popular SFA SandClash: Saudi Arabia's first and only official licensed Cross Fit competition event.

She added: “Having seen the strides SFA has made to enhance Saudi sports culture, we are incredibly excited for the Federation to join iF3 and look forward to working with the Federation to continue advancing the growth of functional fitness in the Kingdom and wider region. Like iF3, SFA is also a member of TAFISA. We share much in common and are united by our unwavering belief in the power of functional fitness to help people of all ages lead healthier lives. Together, we can make the sport even more accessible to all. Inspired by SFA’s innovative initiatives, we are excited to partner with the Federation as it continues to serve as a champion and ambassador for functional fitness in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

SFA is now eligible to register athletes for iF3 international events. This season, the Federation will be allotted quota spots, enabling the Federation to send athletes to worlds championships. More information about the work of SFA is available at https://sportsforall.com.sa/

About the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to provide access to opportunities for all members of society to practice physical activity. Partnering with government organizations, sports delivery bodies, sports federations, and the wider public and private sector to achieve its goals, the SFA focuses on increasing physical activity and health and wellness metrics across the country. The increase of physical activity is achieved by advancing four strategic priorities: education; community and volunteering; fitness and wellbeing; and campaigns and promotion. It does this by designing and deploying recreational sports programs tailored for women, men, youth, the elderly, and persons of all abilities across Saudi Arabia.