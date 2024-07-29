Riyadh: Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, has implemented two pioneering initiatives that focuses on training human resources in luxury coastal resorts and travel agencies to meet best international practices in providing luxury coastal tourism services.

The first initiative targeted 1,059 trainees, including human resources and students, within major Red Sea tourism projects such as Red Sea Global, Cruise Saudi, and NEOM. This training was conducted internally as part of the second edition of the Tourism Trailblazers Program, focusing on customer service experiences and safety principles.

While the second initiative enhanced the integration between the public and private sectors through collaboration between the ministry and the Authority to select a group of elite human resources working in luxury coastal resorts and tourism marine agents organizing luxury cruise trips. These selected individuals participated in a specialized training program on the European cruise liner, accredited by the University of Plymouth in partnership with Dale Carnegie UK and supervised by Umm Al-Qura University. The initiative aims to equip trainees with the necessary skills and expertise in hospitality and guest service excellence and manage various hospitality-related operations on board the cruise.

These initiatives reflect the Ministry of Tourism and SRSA’s commitment to training specialized national talents in the coastal tourism sector and their vital role in making Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast a leading coastal tourism destination, as SRSA aims to provide over 210,000 jobs by 2030 and contribute more than 85 billion SAR to the GDP in the same year.