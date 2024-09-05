SPL and TikTok campaigns to feature exclusive content, creator collaborations, and enhanced fan engagement opportunities

Riyadh: The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is proud to announce TikTok as its ‘Digital Partner’ for the 2024-25 season. TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video and with this partnership, aims to create an unparalleled digital experience for football fans across the region and beyond.

In this official partnership, TikTok will introduce a dedicated SPL Exclusive Hub, a central space where fans can access content from the league's clubs and partners. This hub offers an immersive experience, bringing fans closer to their favourite teams and players in innovative and interactive ways. This collaboration sets new standards for sports entertainment by leveraging TikTok’s creative community and dynamic platform to bring the SPL closer to its expanding fanbase.

Through this partnership, TikTok will elevate the excitement of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) matches like never before. The SPL will offer exclusive content available only on TikTok, giving fans unique insights into the league, its clubs, and players. From behind-the-scenes footage to in-depth player interviews, the content will create an engaging and immersive experience for fans.

Additionally, the SPL will provide TikTok creators with exclusive opportunities to explore and showcase new facets of the league, such as access to training sessions, match-day experiences, and interactions with top players. These opportunities will not only enhance engagement but also drive creative storytelling that resonates with a global audience. With SPL's innovative experiences and thrilling football content, TikTok football fans can look forward to a diverse range of content and engagement opportunities, all exclusively on TikTok.

With more than 44.2 million likes, and a follower count of 2.5 million, the SPL’s presence on TikTok has created a centralised digital space for fans to engage with the league like never before.

Omar Mugharbel, CEO of the Saudi Pro League, said: “The partnership between the Saudi Pro League and TikTok is a groundbreaking development for our sector in the region and represents a strategic leap into the future of sports entertainment. This is more than a partnership, it’s a digital revolution. We are harnessing TikTok’s power to transcend traditional engagement and offer our fans a canvas for creative expression and a suite of experiences tailored to their passion for football.

“We’re creating a realm where each fan has a front-row seat to the spectacle of the Roshn Saudi League, powered by the boundless creativity that TikTok embodies.

“The SPL Exclusive Hub on TikTok provides an immersive and interactive digital home for our passionate football fans. We are shaping the future of fan engagement and setting a global benchmark right here in the Saudi Pro League.”

Kinda Ibrahim, TikTok’s GM for Operations in the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Pakistan and South Asia, said: “Saudi Arabia’s passion for football runs deep in its history. By partnering with the Saudi Pro League, we are tapping into this strong affection for the sport and aligning with the league’s strategic vision to become one of the top football leagues globally. Through modernising the fan experience with a dedicated space for league content, clubs, and partners, we aim to strengthen the community of sports enthusiasts by providing them with more ways to connect and engage with exclusive content online.”

TikTok will also implement an always-on hashtag, #SaudiLeague, amplifying the SPL’s digital footprint. This campaign will offer football fans an exhilarating blend of sports and creativity. The partnership will also include dedicated content promotion and programming that extends beyond the traditional matchday experience. TikTok's commitment to this partnership also extends to significant media activity, ensuring that the SPL remains at the forefront of digital innovation in sports marketing.

Follow all the latest developments on TikTok at @spl (https://www.tiktok.com/@spl), or visit the website https://spl.com.sa/en for more information and updates.

About the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League (SPL), established in 2008 in accordance with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's (SAFF) Statutes, is an open league of football comprising 18 clubs. In charge of managing the highest division of professional football in Saudi Arabia, the SPL operates, promotes, and commercialises an annual, round-robin competition known as the Roshn Saudi League (RSL).

About TikTok

TikTok is the world's leading platform for short videos. Its mission is to inspire people and enrich their lives by empowering them with creative expression and providing them with an enriching, fun, and positive experience. TikTok offices are located in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.